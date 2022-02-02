A 1935 bridge on 399th Street east of Crescent Hill Road will be replaced and lengthened to accommodate for a shift in the creek channel.
The County Commission on Jan. 19 voted to approve the project and authorized the Road and Bridge Department to solicit for design services. A contractor will be selected in the fall with construction in 2023.
The 399th Street bridge is located 0.12 mile east of Crescent Hill Road and is southwest of Beagle. It spans a tributary of Middle Creek.
Matt Oehlert, project manager for the Miami County Road and Bridge Department, told commissioners the bridge is structurally deficient.
His project memorandum notes several areas of concern including multiple spalls, exposed rebar on the underside of the deck and scouring, with moderate bank erosion on the waterway.
The construction project will replace the 36.2 foot reinforced concrete slab structure with a 120 foot reinforced concrete haunch slab to accommodate for waterway drift at the north end, according to the memorandum. Gradual movement in the creek channel is expected over time.
The project is budgeted for $585,000 and will be paid for out of the department’s Special Bridge Fund.
