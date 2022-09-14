Escalating construction costs have led to an uptick in the price of replacing four culverts in Miami County.
Road and Bridge Director Eric Sandberg asked the County Commission on Wednesday, Sept. 7, to authorize adding $10,151.50 to the original $869,000 budget for phase one of the county’s culvert replacement project — bringing the revised total to $879,150.50.
“Two years ago, we budgeted for this project,” Sandberg said. “No one could really foresee the high rise in construction costs in this environment, so we need that additional $10,000 to continue on with this budget.”
Commissioners approved the additional funds, as well as executed a construction agreement with Bryan-Ohlmeier Construction Co., Inc. for $825,750.50, and executed an agreement for construction engineering services with Baldridge Engineering, LLC in the amount of $53,400.
Sandberg said executing these two agreements were the final pieces needed to move the project forward.
The project involves the removal and replacement of existing span-structure culverts at the four work sites. The culverts are at the following locations:
Culvert 249 is on 231st Street, 0.53 mile east of Mission Road
Culvert 1208 is on Pflumm Road, 0.28 mile north of 311th Street
Culvert 1926 is on Block Road, 0.14 mile south of 351st Street
Culvert 2616 is on 327th Street, 0.43 mile west of Switzer Road.
The construction contract timeline is 360 calendar days, with the latest completion date of Aug. 20, 2023, according to county documents. Each of the four sites will be allowed 90 calendar days from the date of initial closure to complete the work at that site.
In previous discussions, the Road and Bridge Department said construction will take place one culvert at a time, with the construction company required to complete one culvert replacement before it moves to the next site. The four culverts were identified as the most in need of replacement in this first phase of the culvert replacement project.
The order in which the four culverts will be replaced has not been set, but in previous discussions Road and Bridge officials said residents and other travelers would be given notice ahead of road closures necessary to complete the work, and that the work sites and any necessary detours would be clearly marked.
