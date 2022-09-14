Escalating construction costs have led to an uptick in the price of replacing four culverts in Miami County.

Road and Bridge Director Eric Sandberg asked the County Commission on Wednesday, Sept. 7, to authorize adding $10,151.50 to the original $869,000 budget for phase one of the county’s culvert replacement project — bringing the revised total to $879,150.50.

