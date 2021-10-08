PAOLA – A few minutes of the County Commission’s meeting Wednesday, Oct. 6, was set aside to honor County Treasurer Jennie Fyock for her five years of service.
Fyock, who is in the first year of her second term in office, has announced she is resigning, effective Oct. 15.
“The county treasurer is resigning to take a different career path. One that her and her family believes is good for them to allow more time for her to spend with her family,” Commission Chair Rob Roberts told the audience before addressing Fyock. “You have been a great, great committed elected official.”
Fyock, wiping away tears, said she was thankful for the opportunity to serve.
“It’s been a blessing and an honor for the last five years,” Fyock said. “It wasn’t an easy decision to make. I have to talk about my staff a little bit. I hope you understand how important they are, and the hard job that they do every day. They’re like family, so it’s hard to leave them.”
She received a standing ovation from the commissioners and members of the audience.
Fyock ran for office as a Republican, so it will be up to the Miami County Republican Party to send a nomination to Gov. Laura Kelly who will appoint the new county treasurer. A governor typically appoints the party’s nominee.
Republican delegates voted to nominate deputy treasurer Fyock for the treasurer's office in April 2016 after longtime Treasurer Gayla Shields submitted her resignation. Fyock was then elected to the position that November. She was reelected to the post in November 2020.
County Clerk/Election Officer Janet White told county commissioners she notified the Republican Party on Sept. 30 of Fyock’s resignation. White said the party will have to hold a convention to select the nomination.
“The party has 21 days from the time of notification to have the convention,” she said.
Because Fyock’s resignation occurred within the first two years of her four-year term, White said the treasurer’s position will be up for election in November 2022 and would be subject to a primary next August if needed. The person elected to the position in 2022 would serve the remainder of Fyock’s unexpired term which ends in 2024.
The governor’s appointee could run for the office in 2022 and would be subject to all the same filing guidelines as the other candidates, White said.
In in the interim, the county’s two deputy treasurers will assume the treasurer’s duties.
“Thank you from all your commissioners and from your citizens for your service to Miami County,” Roberts said in conclusion.
