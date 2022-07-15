Miami County commissioners have slashed the county’s property tax mill levy by nearly six mills so the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 budget can be revenue neutral.
Revenue neutral status means the county will be working with the same amount of property tax dollars that it had in FY 2022.
At their regular meeting Wednesday, July 13, commissioners voted 5-0 to lower the mill levy from the current 46 mills to 40.367 mills for the 2023 budget.
“This will mean there will be no new property taxes for the county government … just the same amount of money we had this year,” Chair Rob Roberts said. “Most citizens, I’m sure, will be proud of that.”
Commissioner Phil Dixon initiated the revenue neutral discussion several weeks ago and has held steadfast to remaining revenue neutral, as have the other commissioners.
“I know a month ago we talked about this, and we didn’t see any way when we started,” Dixon said. “This has been the most thorough meetings with regard to our budget since I’ve been here. I would be very proud to make the motion not to exceed revenue neutral.”
Commissioner Danny Gallagher seconded the motion.
Gallagher pointed out that because property values went up 14 percent countywide, the commission had to cut the 2023 budget’s mill levy to achieve revenue neutral status.
“The average house went up 14 percent (in valuation), but we’re reducing the mill levy 14 percent,” Gallagher said.
Dixon praised Finance Director Lucas Mellinger for his work on the budget.
Commissioner George Pretz also thanked County Administrator Shane Krull, the department heads and all those who played a role in coming up with a budget that would allow the county to go revenue neutral.
“It’s been a real team effort,” Pretz said.
Commissioners agreed the mill-levy reduction cannot be achieved without sacrifice.
At their July 6 study session, commissioners verbally agreed to go revenue neutral but also noted it will require making some sacrifices.
Roberts proposed reallocating $700,000 out of the property tax portion of the Road and Bridge Department budget and utilize that money for a 4 percent pay raise for all employees. Roberts said he had discussed his proposal with Road and Bridge Director J.R. McMahon and Mellinger ahead of time.
“This will allow us to stay revenue neutral, repurpose the funds that we have,” Roberts said. “It will solve the concerns about the pay raises, and it will not impact the cash carryover fund.”
Roberts said the Road and Bridge Department would be asked to reassess their projects for 2023, based on $700,000 being withdrawn from its budget, and then bring a revised project list to the commission for final approval.
“That way it’s on our shoulders, not on them,” Roberts said of setting the final project list.
Commissioners endorsed Roberts’ plan for achieving revenue neutral status and for taking $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to establish an employment retention program.
“People want us to tighten our belts. This is tightening our belts,” Roberts said.
The 4 percent wage increase and employment retention program tells the county’s some 250 employees they are a high priority, he said.
“We take care of our employees. We take care of the projects that are important to us,” Roberts said of his plan.
At the study session, Commissioner Tyler Vaughan said he liked Roberts’ proposal, and he also endorsed going revenue neutral.
Commissioners talked about how inflation is affecting everyone in the county.
“I go back to the average person out there that’s getting killed at the grocery store and gas pumps, and if we can keep their taxes where they’re at, it would be a huge plus for our county,” Dixon said.
