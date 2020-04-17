The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and local city governments later this month will switch from Code Red to Everbridge to send out emergency alerts to residents throughout the county who are signed up for the service.
The system change is effective April 24, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
To opt in, send the text message MICOALERTS to 888777. Participants will then receive a message and get a link to add in their information to receive the alerts. Residents also can sign up for the service by going to https://bit.ly/2Xw1XJT.
“We believe this program will provide more detailed information to the public and allow them to pick what notifications they want to receive,” according to the sheriff’s Facebook post.
In the past, local officials have used the high-speed system to simultaneously alert up to thousands of residents when an emergency occurs, such as flood evacuation notices, tornado warnings, threatening thunderstorms, missing-child alerts or to be aware of a manhunt taking place in their area.
Earlier this month, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil water advisory for a portion of Osawatomie after a late-night break in a main water line April 7. Due to the late hour of the notice, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office also issued a Code Red message to alert affected residents who were signed up for the emergency notification service.
In another instance, sheriff’s deputies pursued a vehicle which wrecked in the area of 271st Street and Moonlight Road near Hillsdale Lake after midnight Feb. 6. The sheriff’s office sent a Code Red alert to residents in the area to notify them of the activity for their safety.
Law enforcement, emergency management and government officials encourage all residents to sign up for the alert system, which was adopted by the city of Paola in 2005 and then by the county commission in 2006 to make the service available throughout the county.
Questions regarding the new alert system should be directed to Miami County’s Dispatch Division, Emergency Management Division or Sheriff’s Capt. Matthew Kelly.
