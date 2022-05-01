Miami County’s new COVID-19 cases in April didn’t reach the century mark.
The county recorded 84 new cases between April 1 and Friday, April 29, according to Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan’s April report for the County Commission.
The report was a combination of statistics from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Miami County Health Department (MCHD).
The county’s death toll remained unchanged at 93.
“Bed availability continues to improve, with no additional deaths reported in Miami County,” Whelan said.
Whelan noted several COVID-19 statistics were no longer being reported.
“KDHE is no longer reporting on hospitalizations and testing numbers,” he said. “KHA (Kansas Hospital Association) is no longer reporting data, and the school district COVID site for Kansas has been taken down.”
Paola USD 368’s active case count for the week of April 18-22 was zero, according to the district’s website.
Louisburg USD 416’s website noted the district will no longer update current COVID-19 numbers on Fridays unless any building has five positive cases. There were no building updates as of Friday, April 29.
Osawatomie USD 367’s last COVID-19 dashboard update occurred March 4.
The county’s total case count through Friday, April 29 was 7,813, according to KDHE.
