Six Miami County residents died from COVID-19 in the past week, raising the county's death toll to 25, according to the Miami County Health Department's Wednesday, Jan. 20, report.
Two indicators in the report did leave some room for optimism.
Miami County has 188 active cases, down 67 cases from the previous week, according to the report which is issued each Wednesday. The county's two-week positivity test rate of 10.16 percent is down about 2 percent from the Jan. 13 report.
The county's total case count since the pandemic began is 2,302, according to the report. The department is investigating one new cluster in a long-term care facility. Health officials did not release details about that investigation.
The health department reported 10 new hospitalizations in the last week. The county has reported 80 COVID-19 hospitalizations since March, with 19 of those admissions to Intensive Care Units (ICU), according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Miami County has logged 11,191 total tests, according to Wednesday's report.
The health department also reported three free COVID-19 testing sites are available in Miami County at the following locations:
- Paola Adult Education Center parking lot. To schedule an appointment, go to https://www.gogettested.com/kansas
- Vohs Pharmacy in Louisburg. Call (913) 837-3784
- Rockers Pharmacy in Paola. Call (913) 294-2715
The health department indicated it is prioritizing cases and sending some of them each day to KDHE for assistance in conducting case investigations and contact tracing.
The approximate 188 active cases are widely distributed among multiple settings and spanning almost every incorporated and unincorporated community in Miami County, according to the health department. Many case investigations have yet to be initiated, and often the exact exposure to COVID-19 is unknown, according to the report. About half of the current active cases are associated with either active clusters or small/large social gatherings, health officials said.
As of noon Wednesday, 600 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the 26 hospitals reporting in the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) spanning nine counties in the Kansas City metro area, which includes Miami County. The MARC report showed 53 staffed adult ICU beds are available for COVID-19 patients, an increase of 15 beds from the Jan. 13 report which indicated 38 COVID-19 specific ICU beds were available.
KDHE reported Wednesday that 3,575 Kansans have died from COVID-19, including 50 in the past 48 hours. The United States topped 400,000 deaths on Tuesday, Jan. 19, on the eve of President Joe Biden taking office Wednesday. Biden has announced his administration will roll out several COVID-19 initiatives, including getting 100 million vaccine doses into arms during his first 100 days in office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.