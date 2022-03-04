COVID-19 cases continue to fall in Miami County.
The county recorded 18 new cases in the past week, down 46 cases from the week before. The county currently has around 50 active cases, according to the Miami County Health Department (MCHD).
The county’s positivity rate for the past two weeks is 4.22 percent, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
One new COVID-19 related death was recorded, raising the county’s total count to 87, according to the report.
MCHD also reports it has been notified of a few additional deaths that have not been verified yet by the Office of Vital Statistics. It was unclear when those deaths occurred. More information should become available once the deaths have been verified.
The county recorded no new hospitalizations and no Intensive Care Unit (ICU) admissions in the past week, according to KDHE.
Walk-in vaccination clinics are still taking place every Monday at the county health department, located at 1201 Lakemary Drive in Paola. Testing is available at MCHD during business hours.
The county has recorded 7,692 cases as of Wednesday, March 2, according to KDHE.
