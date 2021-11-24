LOUISBURG — The new 800 MHz radio system designed to blanket the county with 95 percent coverage has a 12-square-mile hole in it.
The $8.3 million radio system from Motorola became fully operational in early July and is to be used by first responders with all the agencies in the county.
Officials with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office reported to county commissioners at their Nov. 17 study session there is a gap in coverage in the northeast corner of the county.
“We have some area up there, 12 square miles, of dead space where we can’t reach our communications at the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Frank Kelly said.
Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan told commissioners the dead space is bordered by 215th Street on the north, 247th Street on the south, state line to the east and Metcalf Road to the west.
Whelan displayed a Motorola coverage map that indicated part of the northeast corner was not shaded in purple like most of the map. The purple area indicated where the county should have coverage.
“The clear area is where the studies indicated there could be some coverage issues outbound with the portable radio,” Whelan said. “It’s still somewhat surprising that we are having that many issues in that area.”
Motorola guaranteed 95 percent coverage, commissioners, Kelly and Whelan all agreed.
“It was 95 percent coverage,” Kelly said. “We never assumed it would be 12 square miles of one area not being covered.”
Commissioner Tyler Vaughan pointed out that half of the 12 square miles of dead space in the northeast corner is shaded purple.
County officials and commissioners agreed that area is poised for future growth.
“I guess, I understand one or two square miles but that is a huge area,” Commissoner Danny Gallagher said.
Gallagher and Vaughan also pointed out areas in the southwest corner, west central and southern portions of the county that were not shaded purple.
Vaughan speculated the clear or white areas on the map would add up to more than 5 percent of the county.
Commissioner Phil Dixon also noted another area north of Louisburg along the state line and south of 247th Street that was not shaded purple.
Whelan said he still needed to drive that area with the portable radio to verify there is a lack of coverage.
The white spot on the map Dixon pointed out should be served by a 250-foot tall communications tower located south of Louisburg at the city’s Public Works facility on South Rogers Road.
“It’s four or five air miles to the white spot on the map from the Louisburg tower,” Whelan said.
In reference to the other white portions of the map, some are in areas that were flooded and not accessible when the tests were conducted in the spring, Whelan said.
“It could be those areas are covered just fine,” he said.
The northeast corner is a different matter, Whelan said.
“This is actually the only area that I’ve got any feedback about coverage issues from law enforcement, fire and EMS,” he said of the northeast corner. “For instance, at 215th and State Line, inside the car and outside the car with a portable, absolutely no coverage.”
Kelly said the dead space in the northeast corner presents a serious safety concern.
“Our personnel, fire and EMS won’t be able to get out during a critical incident or a daily incident like traffic stops,” Kelly said.
Kelly, Whelan and the commissioners discussed some possible options, including installing repeaters in cars, putting up an additional tower or joining the Metropolitan Area Regional Radio System (MARRS) which is a consortium of 700 MHz and 800 MHz trunked radio systems in the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) region. Neighboring Johnson County to the north and Cass County, Mo., to the east are members of MARRS.
Whelan said three MARRS-affiliated towers are located near the troubled corner. Those towers are located in Freeman, Mo., which is a little north of the Louisburg tower, and towers in Johnson County near the junction of 167th Street and U.S. Highway 69 and at the Spring Hill fire station.
He said a cross connection of those three towers would provide “pretty good coverage to that northeast area.”
Commission Chair Rob Roberts said maybe Motorola can make some adjustments to the towers.
The Louisburg tower is the primary one serving the northeast corner of the county, and the secondary tower is located on Harmony Road at the Rural Water District No. 2 water plant.
“(Motorola) has the ability to limit coverage so we don’t cross into another county’s jurisdiction,” Roberts said. “So is it possible for Motorola to change the pattern of the magnitude of transmission to cover some of that area?”
Kelly said this is the first discussion about the issue, but he and Whelan wanted to bring it to the commission’s attention. He said further research needs to be done to determine the best solution and costs to fix the problem.
The sheriff emphasized a resolution needs to be a priority because of the safety concerns. Kelly said he would like to see the county’s consultant for the radio project, TUSA Consulting Services, assist in contacting Motorola.
Vaughan said he would like to determine how much of the county is actually covered by the Motorola system.
“If we can show it’s below 95 percent, that’s when we go back to Motorola and say ‘the $8 million project we paid for didn’t meet (the coverage guarantee),’” Vaughan said.
