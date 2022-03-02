PAOLA — The median value of residential properties in Miami County increased 13.85 percent from 2021 to 2022.
County Appraiser Justin Eimers told county commissioners that residential is the assessment class most people will be interested in as they note the change in the property value of their homes from last year.
Valuation notices were mailed Tuesday, March 1, to county property taxpayers.
Eimers provided county commissioners with a 2022 real estate market update during their Wednesday, Feb. 23, meeting that noted Miami County’s 13.85 percent increase in residential values were comparable to some area counties, based on a survey of county appraiser’s offices.
“So we’re around that middle ground of what the other counties are looking at,” Eimers said.
Douglas County’s residential values increased the most in the area at 17 percent, followed by Wyandotte County at 16 percent and Leavenworth County at 15 percent. Franklin County (13 percent) and Johnson County (12 percent) came in slightly below Miami County.
“There’s a lot of numbers floating around there … I wanted to take the opportunity to tell you what we’re seeing in the market, and what values will likely reflect coming up here next week,” said Eimers, referring to the valuation notices going out in the mail.
While the county’s residential median value increase was 13.85 percent, single-family home prices are up 14.6 percent in Miami County from December 2020 to December 2021, according to realtor associations.
Higher home prices are in line with a state report that showed the Miami County appraiser’s residential property values on average were 9 percent below the property’s actual selling price.
Home prices were up 15.8 percent nationwide, 8.4 percent in Kansas and 12.4 percent in the Kansas City metro area, according to the National Association of Realtors, Kansas Association of Realtors and the Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors.
Assessment classes
Eimers’ report indicated the median value increase in the county for some of the other assessment classes included a 12.9 percent increase in farm and a 9.62 percent rise in commercial. Agricultural was up 4.09 percent.
Commissioner Danny Gallagher asked Eimers to explain the difference between the farm and agricultural assessment categories.
Eimers said farm is a home site on acreage while agricultural refers to acreage with no homestead on it. In the farm category, the home site has the same assessment rate as a residential property.
“The ag part of the farm would be classified with agricultural,” he said.
The largest median value increase was in vacant ground at 23 percent.
“Land prices have been going nuts right now,” Eimers said. “I think anyone who’s looked at land knows that.”
The median value increase for each area of the county was:
- Spring Hill, 16.63 percent
- Louisburg, 13.05 percent
- Paola, 11.82 percent
- Osawatomie,25.59 percent
- Rural North Miami County, 12.55 percent
- Rural South Miami County, 14.86 percent
“Even though Osawatomie had a 25, almost 26, percent increase in value, the average (home) value is $102,000,” Eimers said. “So we’re looking at a much lower priced home than a lot of these other areas. And I think what you’re seeing is people looking for more affordable homes, and that’s really driving the prices in that area.”
The median residential value by area was:
- Spring Hill, $292,700
- Louisburg, $246,050
- Paola, $184,410
- Osawatomie, $102,300
- Rural North Miami County, $368,925
- Rural South Miami County, $263,100
Miami County saw $42 million in new residential construction, which accounted for most of the county’s $59 million in new construction in 2021, Eimers said.
Building permits
Countywide, including cities, 165 new dwelling permits were issued in 2021, Eimers said.
“In 2020 we were at 148, and in 2019 we only had 88, so we’ve doubled the number of new home permits in the last two years,” he said.
Total property valuation countywide has topped $4 billion for the first time.
“I think last year we were at about $3.6 billion in valuation countywide. For this year, we’re at $4.3 billion,” Eimers said. “It’s a sizeable jump. There’s a reason I asked come talk to you. I’ve never seen values like this before.
“And even in our records, as far back as you go, you’re not going to find values going up like this. It’s really unheard of,” he said. “A perfect storm brought on by COVID and a lot of federal stimulus money.”
Residential properties accounted for more than half of the countywide total at nearly $2.8 billion, according to Eimers’ report. Farm was the second largest assessment class at $822.2 million, followed by exempt, $421 million; commercial, $187.6 million, and agricultural, $49.5 million.
Commissioner George Pretz asked Eimers how the appeals process would work this year.
“We’re still trying to get people to do phone appeals, but we have an option for people to come in if they would like to,” Eimers said.
Pretz asked what a person would do if they had a phone appeal but wanted to provide photographs, for instance.
“They can email them, bring them in, mail them — whatever they would like,” Eimers said.
The county appraiser said he tries to keep the appeals process informal.
Eimers said that when appraising a home, the appraiser’s office looks at five comparable properties that sold in the same area. The comparable properties are selected by a computer.
In addition to comparable properties, the appraiser’s office evaluates the characteristics of each property, he said.
“We really do look at each property individually, and its own characteristics, before we set the value,” Eimers said.
