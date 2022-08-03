OSAWATOMIE — Miami County’s six-month moratorium on solar facility construction will not delay Osawatomie’s partnership with Evergy to build up to five megawatts of solar power — nearly double the originally proposed footprint — to serve the community, a city official said.
Deputy City Manager Bret Glendening confirmed in an email Monday, Aug. 1, the county moratorium only applies to unincorporated areas of the county, not properties that have been annexed into a city.
The Osawatomie-Evergy solar array project would be built on city-owned acreage directly north of the Osawatomie State Hospital on the northwest corner of the intersection of Old KC Road and 335th Street.
A solar array is a group of solar panels that are connected, collectively converting solar radiation into electricity, according to one industry definition. One megawatt is equivalent to 1,000 kilowatts or one million watts.
“We have increased the size of the array from 3 to 5 MW (megawatts),” Glendening wrote in the email. “It will increase the footprint, but the array will still fit on the parcel as planned.”
Evergy Energy Partners would construct, own and maintain the solar facility. An agreement unanimously approved by the Osawatomie City Council on Jan. 27 provides the city with an option to buy the facility from Evergy after seven years but would not be required to do so.
Glendening said commercial operation of the solar array is anticipated to start in late 2024.
The County Commission voted 5-0 at its July 13 meeting to adopt a resolution that prohibits the building, construction, operation, or installation of a solar commercial facility producing more than one megawatt of electricity for six months.
The county currently does not have guidelines for solar facilities at a time when interest in solar power is heightened, county officials said. The moratorium would give the county’s Planning and Zoning Department time to develop regulations to address commercial solar structures.
The next evening on July 14, the Osawatomie City Council received a six-month project update on the Osawatomie-Evergy project that called for the solar array to nearly double in size from the originally proposed three megawatts to five megawatts.
Lindsay Freeman, new business development director with Evergy, and Neal Daney, director of projects and asset management for the Kansas Municipal Energy Agency (KMEA) made the presentation, which also called for the solar panels to be upgraded. Osawatomie is a member of KMEA, an electric cooperative that serves a number of communities.
While the county moratorium should not delay the Osawatomie-Evergy project, the city and Evergy will be monitoring the county’s proposed zoning regulations.
“The other issue we will want to follow closely however is how the county’s final zoning regulations read,” Glendening said. “These could impact our layout.”
The solar array provides the potential for the city to expand its electricity utility portfolio to serve properties north of the Marais des Cygnes River, including the Osawatomie State Hospital.
Glendening said Evergy has completed its review of the area, and he is hopeful the city of Osawatomie can become the utility of record — possibly as early as this fall.
“We are still aiming for October/November of this year to have that happen, but the supply chain will control this more than anything else,” Glendening said.
