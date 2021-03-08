A burn ban currently in effect for Miami County has been extended through Monday, March 8, according to Mark Whelan, emergency management coordinator with the Miami County Sheriff's Office.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a red flag warning from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Whelan said. NWS is forecasting gusty winds and low relative humidity for Miami County and the surrounding area. These conditions make any outdoor burning very dangerous, according to NWS.
Louisburg Fire District No. 1 personnel responded to more than a dozen fire calls in the past few days that have burned an estimated 400 acres and destroyed one barn, Louisburg Fire Chief Gerald Rittinghouse said Saturday, March 6. The burn ban for the county went into effect Sunday, March 7.
Firefighters have been able to save about a dozen homes, Rittinghouse said Saturday after fire department personnel had just returned to the station from a fire run that afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.