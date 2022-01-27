OSAWATOMIE – Owning a photography business and an event venue seemed to be the perfect marriage for Jordy and Cody Goff.
The Osawatomie couple, owners of Our Clique Photography, became interested in owning an event venue after photographing a number of weddings.
“We started working weddings enough we really fell in love with that,” Cody said. “It was like a date night for us every night.”
In September, the professional photographers became the new owners of The Cornerstone (former Loft) at the corner of Sixth and Main streets in Osawatomie.
“We were often coordinating and helping the wedding run smoothly anyway,” Jordy said. “We really liked what we were doing, so we wanted to get our own venue.”
The Osawatomie High School graduates moved back to the community after college. Both had their own photography gigs at the time.
“We started talking again after we both moved back – now we have six kids, eight (years old) and younger. We adopted three of them,” Jordy said.
The photographers’ vision for an event center came into sharper focus after Cody was laid off from Cerner.
“Having a big family, we needed to have something where we could make our own schedule,” Cody said.
The Goffs started looking for a piece of land to build their dream venue called Valley Heights.
“When the Loft owners heard we were trying to do Valley Heights, they contacted us and wanted to know if we wanted to take over this too,” Jody said of the venue at Sixth and Main. “We thought it was a great way to get our foot in the door. It has a different style than Valley Heights. It’s more classic and just an old vintage feeling that’s really pretty. And the historic building has proven to attract a lot of couples, so that’s been great.”
With plenty of elbow grease and vision for the future, the couple started restoring the historic building to its original glory.
The Cornerstone is much more than a wedding venue. The couple will be hosting a pop-up restaurant each month. Their first event is Feb. 12. It will feature Bull Creek BBQ, live musical entertainment from Paola artist Colton Gleghorn who will be playing his guitar and singing for the diners. Bore Da Market also plans to set up a dessert booth at the event.
Ticket sales for the Feb. 12 event end Tuesday, Feb. 1, in order to provide Bull Creek BBQ with a final head count to have the food prepared.
To learn more about the event, go to The Cornerstone’s website, www.ozcornerstone.com, and click "UpComing Events" to purchase tickets or go directly to www.ozcornerstone.com/tickets. Information also can be found on The Cornerstone’s Facebook page.
Everyone who purchases a ticket also will be entered into a drawing for a free photo shoot from Our Clique Photography.
"A lot of weddings book a year or two in advance. So, since we started we didn’t have every weekend booked with weddings in 2022,” Jordy said. “Until then we’ve been filling spots with the pop-up restaurant, a selfie museum – trying to do activities to get the community involved in here.
“The pop-up restaurant, we plan on having one every month," she said. "We’re having food trucks come in so this first one is Bull Creek BBQ on Feb. 12.”
The venue’s selfie museum, with 14 professional backdrops, also has been well-received, the couple said, by those looking to take selfie photos and videos for social media posts and just to have fun with friends. Other photographers who don’t have their own studios can bring in their clients to create images with the backdrops.
The selfie museum will be available during the OHS Calling All Girls/Sub Debs formal dance.
The girls have been helping the Goffs with cleaning, setting up tables and other work to get The Cornerstone set up and ready for business, and in exchange they will get their dance for free.
The Cornerstone also will be hosting the OHS prom this year and will be the site for the follow-up pancake breakfast and prize drawings.
The event venue has been used for an ugly sweater night for Christmas, a Thanksgiving gathering, birthday parties, bridal showers – just about any type of event imaginable.
“We have over 100 ideas for things we can do here,” Cody said.
The Cornerstone’s historic building and amenities are attracting a lot of out-of-town wedding clients, some are making their first trip to Osawatomie.
“We want to be a one-stop shop. We have decorations, we have the tables and chairs all ready for you, we can clean for you, we can help coordinate,” Jordy said. “There are so many vendors around town that we want to include to make this a one-stop shop for everything.”
The Goffs said they want to support local businesses and organizations as much as possible, and they hope the community in turn will support them in their new venture.
The couple is still planning to construct their Valley Heights event venue but currently is absorbed in building up business for their Sixth and Main venue, too.
“This became our cornerstone for getting to Valley Heights,” Cody said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.