The county’s motion to dismiss the Golden appeal will be taken up next month in Miami County District Court. A Zoom hearing has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.
The County Commission voted 3-1 against incorporation of the proposed city of Golden at its Oct. 13 meeting. The decision prompted two Golden supporters, Jennifer Williams and Charlie Koch, to appeal the county’s decision. Doug Patterson, with the The Property Law Firm in Overland Park, filed their appeal Nov. 12 in Miami County District Court.
Williams filed a petition April 9 to incorporate about 9 square miles north of Hillsdale Lake into a city to block the march of intermodal warehouses into Miami County.
After presentations from numerous experts on a number of topics related to the proposed incorporation and upon receiving volumes of correspondence, both for and against the proposed city, over the course of several months, commissioners deliberated and later voted to deny incorporation.
County Counselor Shelley Woodard filed a motion to dismiss the plaintiffs’ appeal on Nov. 15. Patterson filed a response on Dec. 15, asking the court to deny the county’s motion to dismiss the appeal.
