Miami County commissioners recently reviewed three proposed options for repairing and expanding the existing Miami County Courthouse, and all of them carry lofty price tags.
Last fall, the county tasked TreanorHL Architects with conducting a “judicial space needs study for the county and the 6th Judicial District.”
The historic but aging Miami County Courthouse is in need of extensive repairs and renovation work to improve security and staff use. The need for more space was heightened last year when it was announced that the 6th Judicial District would be receiving two new judgeship positions.
Gov. Laura Kelly announced last December that Elizabeth H. Sweeney-Reeder of Paola and Richard M. Fisher Jr. of Osawatomie were appointed to those two new judgeship positions. Sweeney-Reeder has been operating in Bourbon County, and Fisher Jr. in Miami County.
The current courthouse was already at capacity, so the commission chambers of the Miami County Administration Building was temporarily set up to be used for court proceedings.
Jeff Lane of TreanorHL Architects gave a presentation of the judicial needs study during a Miami County Commission study session Wednesday, Feb. 22, in those same commission chambers.
Lane said his team started working on the study last November and gathered feedback directly from county and courthouse officials, including Chief District Judge Amy Harth.
He highlighted several security concerns with the current setup of the courthouse that go against current common practices. Some of those include the fact that there are more than one entry point, and there is a mixing of the circulation of members of the public, courthouse staff, and inmates in custody.
“They are doing the best they can with what they’ve got,” Lane said.
Undersheriff Matt Kelly agreed it’s not ideal there is not a secure holding area to keep inmates once they are walked through an underground tunnel from the jail to the courthouse across the street. The inmates are then taken up small public elevators and walked to the courtroom.
“I will definitely agree that there is a safety concern,” Kelly said.
Judge Harth was in attendance at the meeting, and she said inmate use of the elevator also keeps it from being available to a member of the public who may need it.
Harth also commented about some of the issues with the current setup, including the fact that new Judge Richard Fisher’s office is located in an area that requires him to go through the jury room to get into the courtroom. During a recent trial, Fisher had to go down the stairs and walk through a public space to the other side of the courthouse before he could walk up the stairs and into the courtroom in order to avoid walking through the jury room.
Harth said staff has dealt with a variety of issues with the aging building for years.
“It was 81 degrees in the courtroom last year, and a portion of the ceiling fell in,” Harth said. “These are ongoing issues.”
The current Miami County Courthouse is 20,724 square feet, and it is next to the former Miami County Sheriff’s Office and jail building, which is 11,560 square feet.
The old sheriff’s office most recently was used to store PPE during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has been vacant since the Miami County Detention Center opened in 2018.
Lane’s presentation included three proposed options. The first option involved renovating the existing courthouse and old jail, as well as constructing a new 33,900-square-foot courthouse addition west of the old jail. The total estimated cost was between $42 and $52 million.
The second option was similar, but instead of renovating the old jail, it would be demolished, and the new courthouse addition would increase to 51,800 square feet. The total estimated cost was between $45 and $56 million.
The third option was to build a new 67,400-square-foot courthouse on another site, but that option could involve land acquisition if it is not built on land currently owned by the county. Transporting inmates to the new courthouse is another issue commissioners would need to address. The total estimated cost was between $55 and $69 million.
Lane encouraged the county to pursue historic state tax credits, which could apply to up to 25 percent of the costs of renovating the historic Miami County Courthouse. The tax credits can also be sold and transferred, he said.
Multiple commissioners expressed concern that none of the options address parking issues, and available parking would actually decrease.
Commissioner Rob Roberts said he favored the option that involved demolishing the existing old jail.
“Tear that building down and prepare for a new one,” Roberts said.
Roberts also said he doesn’t want the cost of the project to be funded by property tax increases, which is why he believes a new sales tax proposal needs to be presented to voters this year.
After the meeting, Roberts said he was shocked by the lofty price estimates, especially since the new Miami County Detention Center that opened in 2018 cost about $18 million to build.
Roberts said he expects other companies to be given an opportunity to present more affordable options before the commissioners make a decision.
Commissioner Jene Vickrey also was caught off guard by the estimates. He said during the meeting that he can’t support any of the options.
“I would like to see us live on a tighter budget,” Vickrey said. “This price tag is just going to be a burden on this county for a long time.”
Vickrey also said he’d like to wait until county growth requires the construction of such a large facility.
Commissioner Keith Diediker also said he couldn’t support any of the options because of their high costs, and he wanted to see parking addressed before he signed off on a project.
Commissioner George Pretz agreed with Roberts in that the best option is tearing down the old jail and building a new courthouse addition. He also agreed that a new sales tax is the best option.
“I’m ashamed of the inside condition of the courthouse,” Pretz said. “I hope the good people of Miami County will understand we’re not asking for property tax but sales tax.”
County Counselor Shelley Woodard said commissioners can also remind voters of Kansas Statute 20-348, which states that “the board of county commissioners of each county have an obligation to adequately fund the operation of the district court in the county and shall be responsible for all expenses incurred for the operation of the district court in the county.”
Commissioner Tyler Vaughan said county leaders have been talking about this issue for much longer than this recent study, and he urged his fellow commissioners to take action rather than push the issue down the road for more study.
“This commission, as a whole, has evaluated this for years,” Vaughan said. “If you wait for growth to come, you’re 10 years behind the curve on what you need to do. There aren’t other options at this point.”
No official decision was made at the study session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.