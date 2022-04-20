Coverage gaps in the county’s new 800 MHz emergency radio system could require two new additional towers to be built.
At the County Commission’s April 13 study session, Chair Rob Roberts said the coverage lapses seem to be most prevalent in the northeast and south-central portions of the county, based on recent discussions he and Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan have had with radio system provider Motorola and project consultant TUSA Consulting Services.
The $8.3 million radio system from Motorola became fully operational in early July and is to be used by first responders with all the agencies in the county.
“They (Motorola) concluded, along with TUSA, that in the northeast part of the county there is definitely some missed opportunities to have that area covered, as well as the south central,” Roberts said. “Both TUSA and Motorola agree that to best satisfy 95 percent in those two areas you need two towers and equipment to go with it.”
Because of elevation issues, both towers would have to be 300 feet tall, which is 50 feet higher than the two towers the county has already built, Whelan said.
If the county is faced with building two new 300-foot towers, TUSA says supply shortages and difficulty getting parts could delay construction from eight to 12 months.
“TUSA’s cost estimate is $1.5 to $1.7 million per tower,” Roberts said. “So we’re looking at a significant increase in the cost in doing the 911 system. How we finance it moving forward will be something we’ll have to grapple with in the months to come.”
The officials’ report went from bad to worse.
Roberts and Whelan informed commissioners that 115 square miles of the county was not mapped during the radio testing process.
“Looking at that the contract that was negotiated with Motorola, unfortunately TUSA appeared to have omitted 115 square miles of Miami County for testing purposes, so the system was built excluding that 95 percent coverage in a total of 115 square miles of Miami County,” Whelan said.
In the contract, Motorola guaranteed 95 percent coverage with its radio system. Whelan said 95 percent is the industry standard.
“We were told 95 percent of Miami County would be covered, period,” Commissioner Danny Gallagher said.
Whelan said that was correct, but the 95 percent coverage in reality was based on 115 fewer square miles than the county’s approximate total of 600 square miles.
“Granted there’s going to be some of it you can’t test,” Whelan said. “You can’t take a boat out in the middle of Hillsdale Lake and test there, and there’s a few places in the county where there’s not a section road every mile. You try to get down minimum maintenance roads the best you can without getting stuck. And, obviously, you can’t go on private property to do a test in somebody’s field.”
Commissioner George Pretz said 115 square miles amounts to about 20 percent of the county’s total. He asked County Counselor Shelley Woodard to review the county’s contract to see if the county is solely responsible for paying to fix an error that could require two new towers to be built.
Woodward was not the county counselor when the contract was drawn up. Whelan also did not work for the county at the time the concept for this 911 system was being shaped three years ago.
Whelan said he has been provided with maps that show where the holes in the coverage exist. The county is covered in 95 percent of the areas that were tested, he said.
“So when are they going to finish the testing?” Pretz asked.
Whelan said the county could engage TUSA and Motorola to test the 115 square miles.
“That’s probably two days work with two different vehicles,” Whelan said. “So there would be a cost associated with that for a third party vendor to come in and do that. I don’t know how much that would cost.”
Roberts said TUSA was upfront in owning up to the mapping mistake and is working with the county at no cost to come up with a solution.
“We’ve asked all parties to provide us all of the options on how we solve this problem — not just building two towers,” Roberts said. “Are there other ways we can solve it? I don’t know at this point what that might look like.”
