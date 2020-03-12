Here are the latest headlines regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Thursday, March 12
A Wyandotte County man in his 70s has died of coronavirus (COVID-19) shortly after he arrived at a hospital, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced. It is the first COVID-19-related death in Kansas.
~~~~~
NCAA announced it had canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. It’s the first time since the tournaments were introduced that champions in the sport of college basketball will not be crowned.
~~~~~
NHL announced it has paused the hockey season and won’t resume play until it is “appropriate and prudent” to do so.
~~~~~
MLB announced it has canceled spring training games and delayed the start of the baseball season at least two weeks.
~~~~~
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas declared a state of emergency, forcing all events with more than 1,000 people to cancel and halting non-essential travel for city employees.
~~~~~
Kansas State School Board of Education has suspended rules for local school districts that close due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Schools will not be penalized if they shorten their school days, suspend or cancel classes, how they deliver educational courses to students and the graduation requirements.
~~~~~
KDHE announced that three more Johnson County residents have the coronavirus, bringing the state’s confirmed tally of COVID-19 cases to four, all from Johnson County.
~~~~~
U.S. stocks plummeted in their worst day of trading since Oct. 19, 1987, also known as "Black Monday."
~~~~~
Organizers of the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Kansas City, Mo., have canceled this year's installment due to COVID-19 concerns.
~~~~~
Wednesday, March 11
In an address to the nation, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. will ban most travel from Europe for the next 30 days, starting Friday at midnight. The decision affects 26 European countries. The United Kingdom was not included in the ban.
~~~~~
Movie star Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have tested presumptive positive for coronavirus and are in quarantine in Australia, where the couple is reported to be filming a movie.
~~~~~
The NBA announced it has suspended the basketball season after a Utah Jazz player tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.
~~~~~
More than 124,519 cases have been reported worldwide, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization.
~~~~~
Ireland announced it will shut schools and universities until March 29 due to coronavirus concerns.
~~~~~
University of Kansas joins more than 100 colleges in suspending in-person classes this spring and is making plans for online instruction.
~~~~~
COVID-19, which has been reported in at least 114 countries and killed more than 4,000 people, is declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
~~~~~
Tuesday, March 10
The worldwide death total from COVID-19 tops 4,000. More than 3,000 of the deaths have occurred in China where the virus originated.
~~~~~
Italy locks down the country that includes a ban on all public events, the closure of schools and public spaces, the suspension of funerals, weddings and sporting events, and movement between municipalities without official permission.
~~~~~
Monday, March 9
The United Kingdom has advised its citizens against all but essential travel to Italy, due to an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus.
~~~~~
Annals of Internal Medicine releases a study that shows people infected by novel coronavirus tend to develop symptoms about five days after exposure and almost always within two weeks.
~~~~~
Sunday, March 8
The 2020 BNP Paribas Open, a major tennis tournament in California, is one of the first U.S. sporting events to be canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
~~~~~
Saturday, March 7
Health officials on both sides of the state line announced the first reported presumptive-positive cases of COVID-19 in Kansas and Missouri.
