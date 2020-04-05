Here are the latest headlines regarding COVID-19:
Sunday, April 5
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports Sunday there are 747 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kansas, which have led to 183 hospitalizations and 22 deaths. Miami County recorded its first two cases on Saturday. No new cases were reported for the county on Sunday. Johnson County has the most cases at 192, followed by Wyandotte County (158), Sedgwick County (108), Leavenworth County (36), Douglas County (33), and Shawnee County (31). Locally, Franklin County has nine cases and Linn County has five cases. Like Miami County, both of those counties' totals were unchanged Sunday. The state has recorded 7,476 negative tests.
~~~~~
The United States has topped 300,000 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases as the U.S. death toll climbed to 8,503 this morning, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. death toll is up more than 1,300 since Saturday morning, according to CSSE. The United States has 312,249 cases, which is 80,000 more cases than the next highest country Spain (130,759), according to CSSE. New York City has recorded 2,624 deaths, and volunteer healthcare workers from across the country are traveling to the nation's largest city to lend assistance, according to news reports. Worldwide, 1,218,474 cases and 65,884 deaths have been reported. Italy (15,362) and Spain (12,418) have suffered the largest death tolls.
Saturday, April 4
The Miami County Health Department reported two residents have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), marking the first two cases in the county. One is a person in their 70s who had recent contact with a positive COVID-19 case while visiting an individual in another state. The other is a person in their 60s, and the nature of that exposure is still under investigation at this time, according to a news release. County health officials said both individuals are appropriately isolated, and the Miami County Health Department is working diligently to identify any close contacts.
~~~~~
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports Saturday there are 698 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kansas - including the first two cases in Miami County (see above and related news story for more details). Statewide, 172 people have been hospitalized and 21 deaths have been reported. Cases have been confirmed in Miami and 48 other counties, according to KDHE. Johnson County has the most cases with 185, followed by Wyandotte County (149), Sedgwick County (97), Leavenworth County (33), Douglas County (32), Shawnee County (27), and Coffey County (23). The largest number of cases (140) are in the 55- to 64-year-old age group. People between the ages of 65 and 74 account for another 117 cases, and people between the ages of 75 and 84 account for 60 more cases. Thirty-eight people are in the 85 and above age group, with the oldest person being 97, according to KDHE. The state has recorded 6,880 negative tests.
~~~~~
The U.S. death toll has topped 7,000, with 1,867 of those deaths in New York City, as coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to climb across the United States and the globe. At 10 a.m., the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University reports a worldwide count of 1,140,327 cases and 60,877 deaths. Italy has the highest death toll at 14,681, followed by Spain (11,744), the United States (7,163), France (6,521), United Kingdom (4,320), Iran (3,452), and China (3,330).
Friday, April 3
Coronavirus-related deaths continue to climb in Kansas. Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports Kansas has had 620 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) that have resulted in 151 hospitalizations and 17 deaths, an increase of four deaths since yesterday. Johnson County has the most cases at 171, followed by Wyandotte County (131) and Sedgwick County (85). Douglas and Leavenworth each have 31 cases. No Miami County residents have tested positive to date. Positive tests have been recorded in 46 counties. KDHE also reports there have been 6,454 negative tests.
~~~~~
Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have topped one million worldwide. At 9 a.m., Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University reports the global count at 1,033,478 cases and 54,369 deaths. Italy has the highest death toll at 13,915, followed by Spain (10,935), the United States (6,058), France (5,398), United Kingdom (3,611), China (3,326) and Iran (3,294).
Thursday, April 2
Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports today Kansas has had 552 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), with 138 hospitalizations and 13 coronavirus-related deaths. Johnson County has the most cases with 161, followed by Wyandotte County (106), Sedgwick County (79), Douglas County (31) and Leavenworth County (27). No Miami County residents have tested positive to date. Positive tests have been recorded in 43 counties. KDHE also reports there have been 6,059 negative tests statewide.
~~~~~
The coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll has topped 5,000 in the U.S., with New York City's coronavirus-related deaths climbing to 1,374, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. At noon, CSSE reports the U.S. has 226,374 cases and 5,316 deaths. Only Italy (13,915) and Spain (10,003) have recorded more deaths. CSSE reports there are 981,221 cases and 50,230 deaths worldwide.
Wednesday, April 1
County commissioners today extended a State of Local Disaster Emergency for Miami County until Wednesday, April 15. The declaration prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people.
~~~~~
Miami County Health Department Director Rita McKoon told county commissioners that as of 2 p.m. today the county still had not recorded a positive test. "We have completed 55 tests and they have all been negative," McKoon said. "We do have several still pending."
~~~~~
Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports today Kansas has had 482 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 10 coronavirus-related deaths. Johnson County has the most cases with 143, followed by Wyandotte County (93), Sedgwick County (64), Douglas County (31) and Leavenworth County (25). No Miami County residents have tested positive to date. Positive cases have been reported in 41 counties. KDHE also reports there have been 5,411 negative tests statewide.
~~~~~
The coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll topped 4,000 today in the U.S., as New York City's coronavirus-related deaths climbed to 1,096, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. At 9 a.m., CSSE reports the U.S. has 189,753 cases and 4,090 deaths. Only Italy (12,428) and Spain (9,053) have recorded more deaths, but as of this morning the U.S. had over 80,000 more cases than either of those countries, according to CSSE.
Tuesday, March 31
Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports today Kansas has had 428 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and nine coronavirus-related deaths. Johnson County has the most cases with 134, followed by Wyandotte County (79), Sedgwick County (58), Douglas County (24) and Leavenworth County (24). No Miami County residents have tested positive to date. Positive cases have been reported in 39 counties. KDHE also reports there have been 4,996 negative tests statewide.
~~~~~
The worldwide death toll from coronavirus topped 40,000 today, and the United States now has recorded more deaths than China, where COVID-19 is said to have originated, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. At noon, CSSE reported there were 823,479 cases and 40,636 deaths worldwide. The United States has 175,067 cases and 3,416 deaths, with 932 of those deaths occurring in New York City, according to CSSE. Only Italy (12,428) and Spain (8,269) have reported more deaths than the U.S. China's death toll is listed at 3,309, according to CSSE.
Monday, March 30
Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports today Kansas has had 368 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and eighth coronavirus-related deaths. Johnson County has the most cases with 116, followed by Wyandotte County (67), Sedgwick (49), Douglas (23) and Leavenworth County (20). No Miami County residents have tested positive to date. Positive cases have been reported in 37 counties. Patients range in age from 4 to 95. KDHE also reports there have been 4,554 negative tests statewide.
~~~~~
The United States has 148,089 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 2,599 deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, there are 755,591 confirmed cases and 36,211 deaths, according to CSSE. Italy has recorded the most deaths at 11,591, followed by Spain at 7,340, according to CSSE. The U.S. has more cases that any other country and the sixth most deaths.
Sunday, March 29
U.S. President Donald Trump extends social distancing guidelines until April 30.
~~~~~
Grammy-winning country music star Joe Diffie, 61, died today from complications of coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a statement from his representatives and media outlets. Diffie had numerous hits in the 1990s, including "Pickup Man" and "Third Rock from the Sun."
~~~~~
Kansas has recorded its sixth coronavirus-related death. Wyandotte County Health Department reports the county has had a fourth death, but details about the patient were not available. The other two deaths occurred in Johnson County. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports there are 319 confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Kansas. Johnson has had the most at 101 cases, followed by Wyandotte County (55), Sedgwick County (42), Douglas County (23), Leavenworth County (17), and Shawnee County (13). No Miami County residents have tested positive to date. Positive cases have been reported in 35 counties. Patients range in age from 4 to 95. KDHE also reports there have been 4,914 negative tests statewide.
~~~~~
The United States has 135,499 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 2,351 deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, there are 704,095 confirmed cases and 33,551 deaths, according to CSSE. Italy has recorded the most deaths at 10,779, followed by Spain at 6,606, according to CSSE. The U.S. has more cases that any other country and the sixth most deaths.
Saturday, March 28
Gov. Laura Kelly announced a statewide stay-at-home order for Kansas to help fight the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The temporary order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, March 30, and will last at least through Sunday, April 19, Kelly said.
~~~~~
Kansas has recorded its fifth coronavirus-related death. Johnson County reports today it has 82 positive cases and two deaths, but no details were available about the county's second death. The other three deaths have occurred in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also indicates Kansas has had five deaths, but offers no details about the case. The KDHE reports there are 261 confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Kansas. Johnson has had the most, followed by Wyandotte County (53), Sedgwick County (33), Douglas County (23), and Leavenworth County (15). No Miami County residents have tested positive to date. Neighboring Franklin County has six cases, and Linn County to the south has four cases. Positive cases have been reported in 31 counties. KDHE also has reported a total of 3,671 negative tests.
~~~~~
The United States has 105,470 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), up nearly 13,000 cases since midday yesterday (92,932), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. This morning, the U.S. death toll was 1,710, up 330 deaths from yesterday morning (1,380), according to CSSE. Italy has the most deaths at 9,134, followed by Spain (5,690), China (3,299), Iran (2,517), and France (1,998). The United Kingdom has 1,021 deaths, according to CSSE.
Friday, March 27
U.S. President Donald Trump signs a $2 trillion COVID-19 response package that includes sending stimulus checks to most Americans.
~~~~~
The death toll in Kansas has risen to four. Unified Government of Wyandotte County / Kansas City, Kansas confirmed a third person has died in the county. Officials did not release details about the patient. The other death occurred in Johnson County. The news comes as Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported today that Kansas has 202 confirmed cases, up 34 cases from yesterday. Johnson County has the most cases at 66, followed by Wyandotte County (43), Sedgwick County (20), Douglas County (14), and Leavenworth County (12). No Miami County residents have tested positive to date. Thirty-one counties have reported positive cases, up eight counties from yesterday. KDHE also has reported a total of 3,229 negative tests.
~~~~~
The United States now has more confirmed cases (92,932) of coronavirus (COVID-19) than any other country, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. This morning, the U.S. death toll was 1,380 - about 1,000 more than just a few days ago when the country reached 400 deaths on Sunday, March 22, according to CSSE. Deaths have now been reported in 41 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and one American aboard the quarantined Grand Princess cruise ship. The worldwide death toll is 25,251. Italy has more than 8,200 of those deaths, according to CSSE.
~~~~~
Two state agencies are "strongly" encouraging landowners to voluntarily reduce the number of acres they intend to burn this spring. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) made the request in a joint news release in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thursday, March 26
Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported today that 168 confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have occurred in the state. Johnson County has the most cases with 59, followed by Wyandotte County (34), Sedgwick County (16), Douglas County (13) and Leavenworth County (12). Twenty-three counties have reported positive COVID-19 cases, including four in Linn County and one in Franklin County. To the east, Cass County, Mo., has reported seven positive cases. No Miami County residents have tested positive to date. The state has recorded three deaths, all males in their 70s. KDHE also has reported a total of 2,360 negative tests.
~~~~~
The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in the United States topped 1,000 today. At midday, the U.S. had recorded 1,049 deaths – 280 of them in New York City, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. Italy, with 7,503 deaths, has been the hardest hit, followed by Spain (4,145), China (3,291), Iran (2,234), and France (1,333), according to CSSE.
Wednesday, March 25
Gov. Laura Kelly has signed the state's budget bill that includes $65 million to support coronavirus (COVID-19) response efforts. Senate Bill 66, the budget bill for Fiscal Years 2020 and 2021, did not include any line item vetoes from the governor when she signed it today.
~~~~~
Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported today that the state has recorded 126 positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, an increase of 28 cases from yesterday. The state’s third coronavirus-related death, and the second in Wyandotte County, was confirmed in a man in his 70s who died late in the evening Monday, March 23, at an area hospital. Johnson County has the most cases at 44, followed by Wyandotte (27), Leavenworth (11), Sedgwick (11), Douglas (10) and Butler (3) counties. Fourteen other counties, including Linn (2) and Franklin (1), reported one to two positive cases. Miami County was not on the list, but the county has recorded one positive case in an out-of-state resident that did not count toward the state total. Of the positive tests, 72 were men and 54 were women, ranging in age from 7 years old to 90 years old, with a median age of 51, according to KDHE. The agency reported the state has logged 2,360 negative tests.
~~~~~
Paola City Council members have approved a resolution declaring a local state of emergency that grants new City Manager Sid Fleming the authority to take necessary actions to keep city residents and employees safe from the coronavirus (COVID-19).
~~~~~
The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kan., Public Health Department has confirmed that a second coronavirus-related death in Wyandotte County has occurred. The patient was a man in his 70s who passed away in the late evening on Monday, March 23, at an area hospital, according to a Unified Government news release. It's the third confirmed COVID-19 death in Kansas. The other occurred in Johnson County.
Tuesday, March 24
The Miami County Health Department reported that, as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, the results of COVID-19 laboratory testing in the county have yielded 18 negative and one positive.The positive result is from a Missouri resident who was tested in Miami County.
Monday, March 23
The Miami County Commission has endorsed an emergency stay-at-home order issued by Dr. Donald Banks, Local Health Officer for Miami County, that covers a 29-day period, beginning Wednesday, March 25. Public health officials said due to the urgency of the coronavirus (COVID-19) public health emergency and the imminent and rapid progression of the pandemic in the Kansas City metro area, the emergency order directs residents to stay at home except for essential needs. The emergency order, announced during a special County Commission meeting Monday, March 23, begins at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and ends at 12:01 Thursday, April 23. It matches the end date of Johnson County's stay-at-home order. Cass County in Missouri approved a similar order Monday.
Sunday, March 22
Gov. Laura Kelly announced she has issued two executive orders today related to the efforts to safeguard Kansans against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to a news release. One order temporarily expands capacity in the healthcare system by allowing doctors to prescribe medication after an appropriate telemedicine consultation; authorizing out-of-state doctors to provide telemedicine services to Kansans, provided they are licensed in another state; and permitting temporary emergency licenses for healthcare professionals regulated by the Kansas Board of Healing Arts. The other order provides conditional and temporary relief from certain motor carrier rules and regulations to allow for quicker delivery of resources needed to address the pandemic, such as "medical supplies, groceries – and yes, even toilet paper," Kelly said in the news release.
~~~~~
Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported today there are 64 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Kansas, nine more than Saturday, March 21, but no cases yet in Miami County. Johnson County has the most cases with 28, followed by Wyandotte County with 14. Other counties with cases are Douglas (4), Leavenworth (4), Butler (3), Morris (2), Sedgwick (2), Linn (1), Franklin (1), Cherokee (1), Jackson (1), Mitchell (1), Reno (1) and Riley (1).
~~~~~
The U.S. recorded its 400th coronavirus-related death today. COVID-19 deaths have been reported in 33 states, including two in Kansas, as well as one each in Puerto Rico, Guam, and the District of Columbia, and one American on the Grand Princess cruise ship. New York has the most deaths at 114, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, the death toll was reported at 14,376, with more than one-third in Italy (5,476), according to CSSE.
~~~~~
Saturday, March 21
Beginning Tuesday, March 24, residents of Jackson County, Mo.; Johnson County, Kan.; Kansas City, Mo.; and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kan; will be directed to stay at home except for essential needs, according to an announcement from the CORE 4 partners.
~~~~~
The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE) on Saturday, March 21, reported its first death of a resident from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The person who died was a male in his 70s who was hospitalized and had no history of travel. He did have underlying health conditions. The county currently has 26 positive cases of coronavirus, including the death, according to a JCDHE news release. Its marks the second coronavirus-related death in Kansas. The first death, also a male in his 70s, occured March 12 in Wyandotte County.
~~~~~
Friday, March 20
The city of Louisburg announced Fox Hall, Louisburg's community building at 201 S. Broadway St., will close to the public until further notice, starting Saturday, March 21, after the Louisburg VFW's drive-up pancake feed fundraiser ends at noon. The VFW pancake feed, scheduled from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at Fox Hall, is being offered in a drive-up format this year to comply with a county directive prohibiting dine-in eating at restaurants and other public establishments in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Call ahead to place a pancake order at 913-353-8669.
~~~~~
Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced the state now has 44 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), an increase of 10 cases in the past 24 hours. Johnson County has recorded 23 cases, and Wyandotte County has nine cases (including one death). Leavenworth, Butler and Morris counties each have two cases, and Linn, Franklin, Douglas, Sedgwick, Cherokee, and Jackson counties each have one case.
~~~~~
The city of Spring Hill announced in a post on its website that it is closing playgrounds at all city parks as a precaution against coronavirus (COVID-19). All parks remain open for other activities. This closure only affects playgrounds, not the entire park, according to the city's post.
~~~~~
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced the deadline for filing U.S. income taxes has been moved from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.
Thursday, March 19
The U.S. death toll from coronavrious (COVID-19) reached 200 Thursday, March 19, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. Deaths have been recorded in 25 states. Worldwide, the death toll topped 9,800 on Thursday evening, according to the CSSE. Thirty-four cases have been confirmed in Kansas, with one death, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Cases by county are Johnson, 16; Wyandotte, 8; Morris, 2; Leavenworth, 2; Linn, 1; Franklin, 1; Douglas, 1; Cherokee, 1; Butler, 1; and Jackson, 1, according to KDHE.
~~~~~
During a special meeting, Louisburg USD 416 school board members agreed to postpone the April 7 school bond election due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A new election date will be determined at a later time, according to the approved resolution.
~~~~~
The Linn County Health Department announced Thursday, March 19, that the county's first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) laboratory in Topeka. The health department did not provide information about where the case occurred in the county but said the person has been isolated in their home, according to a news release.
~~~~~
The Miami County Commission's regularly scheduled meeting March 25 has been canceled, according to a county news release. County commissioners' next meeting will be Wednesday, April 1.
~~~~~
Miami County announced that county offices will be closed until Wednesday, April 1, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Wednesday, March 18
The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) officially canceled all spring championships, competitions and festivals for the remainder of the school year.
~~~~~
Although Miami County still has no official cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), a patient from Missouri who tested positive was in Miami County when the test took place, county health officials confirmed.
~~~~~
Miami County eateries have been ordered to close their dine-in options to the public, starting Thursday, March 19, but carry-out, drive-through windows, and delivery services will still be available.
Tuesday, March 17
Louisburg Library District No. 1 board members agreed, during an emergency video conference conducted Tuesday, March 17, to close the library immediately until April 1.
~~~~~
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced the closure of all K-12 schools for the rest of the 2019-20 school year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. A task force is working out the details of a "continuous learning plan," which is scheduled to be released at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.
~~~~~
County Commission Chairman Rob Roberts has declared a state of local emergency exists for Miami County as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The declaration, effective Tuesday, March 17, prohibits large gatherings with more than 10 people in attendance in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
~~~~~
Gov. Laura Kelly announced two executive orders Tuesday. Kelly asked the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) to suspend utility disconnects until April 15. This directive covers all electrical, natural gas, water and telecommunications utilities under the KCC’s jurisdiction. In a second executive order, Kelly stipulated the same directive for utility companies not under the jurisdiction of the KCC.
~~~~~
The Osawatomie Business Expo and the Osawatomie Tornado Alley Rally Soap Box event have been canceled as a precaution against coronavirus (COVID-19). March's Business Spotlight Coffee has also been canceled, Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce Director Hitomi Lamirande reported in her weekly Chamber update. At this time, Lamirande said there are no plans to re-schedule the Business Expo, but she is hopeful Osawatomie can have a Soap Box race later this year.
~~~~~
The Osawatomie Public Library is closing at 3 p.m. Tuesday and will tentatively remain closed until March 30. It was also announced that Catholic Charities will be sending a van to the library Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. to provide toilet paper and bread to those in need. The lobby will be open, and it will be first come, first served.
~~~~~
Louisburg City Hall is closing to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17, to follow the White House directive of “15 Days to Slow the Spread” of the coronavirus, according to a news release. Residents who need to make a utility payment can put the payment in the drop box located next to the doors on the west side of the building. Payments also can be made online, and those instructions are on the city’s website: louisburg.kansas.gov. Residents also can call City Hall at 913-837-5371, ext. 0, to make a credit card payment. For additional assistance, call 913-837-5371, ext. 0.
Monday, March 16
The Cass County (Mo.) Health Department has confirmed the county’s first presumptive-positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cass County. The case is located in Drexel, Mo., southeast of Louisburg, and the patient is currently in-home isolation.
~~~~~
Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson has convened a Continuous Learning Task Force to consider options regarding the COVID-19 epidemic. This 25-member task force will develop a plan by the end of the day, Wednesday, March 18, that addresses the following: 1) How schools will move education online so students can progress toward the end of the semester; 2) How schools will assist students who don’t have access to online tools finish out the semester, especially those who are set to graduate in May; 3) How schools will provide for at-risk students and those who have Individual Education Plans (IEPs); 4) How schools will assist in providing meals for students who need them; 5) What role schools can play in assisting with child care for essential local and state personnel that live in their counties; 6) How schools will assist in efforts to keep children from congregating in community spaces and keep them quarantined in their own homes. Once finalized and approved, this plan will be communicated with all Kansas schools.
~~~~~
All restaurants, bars, clubs and movie theaters in the Kansas City metro area will close for 15 days beginning Tuesday, March 17. Officials from Jackson County, Mo.; Johnson County, Kan.; Kansas City, Mo.; and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kan. met and agreed to implement measures to close the establishments. Officials said delivery, pickup and drive-through services will still be allowed. The decision will be reviewed on April 1.
~~~~~
Paola City Hall and building inspection offices will close to the public at 11:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, until April 1. City Hall will still accept utility payments by patrons utilizing the night dropbox, online payment methods and over the phone during normal hours. City staff will conduct necessary business via phone or email. The Paola Free Library will also be closed to public access until April 1, and Paola Community Center rentals and activities have been suspended until April 1.
~~~~~
The city of Osawatomie announced that Municipal Auditorium, Memorial Hall and Old Stone Church will be closed until April 3.
Sunday, March 15
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended Sunday that for the next eight weeks, organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the country. The CDC said its recommendation does not apply to day-to-day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning or businesses.
~~~~~
In a press conference Sunday evening, Gov. Laura Kelly recommended all schools in Kansas close the week of March 16-22 as a precaution against spreading the coronavirus. Paola, Osawatomie and Louisburg schools are already out of school the week of March 16-20 for spring break.
~~~~~
The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment announced the identification of a sixth case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Johnson County. The case is a male in his 50s, and the origin is unknown. The individual is isolated at home and doing well, and his family is in quarantine. This brings the total number of state cases to nine.
~~~~~
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported no new statewide cases during its daily update but did release new recommendations for quarantine and isolation of travelers. A 14-day home quarantine is now recommended for Kansans who have traveled to California, New York or Washington on or after March 15, traveled on a cruise ship on or after March 15, traveled internationally on or after March 15, or visited Eagle, Summit, Pitkin or Gunnison counties in Colorado within the past week.
Saturday, March 14
Dr. Willard Ransom, the Franklin County Health Officer, has ordered that all Franklin County school districts suspend classroom and extracurricular activities for two weeks (which is the estimated maximum incubation period for the virus) starting on Monday, March 16. Schools can remain open, and staff can report to school as needed.
~~~~~
The Franklin County Board of County Commissioners, under the recommendation of the emergency manager, has declared a State of Local Disaster after a presumptive positive case was reported in Franklin County.
~~~~~
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has reported two more positive cases of COVID-19 in Kansas, one in a Johnson County woman and one in a Franklin County man, bringing the total number of cases in Kansas to eight.
~~~~~
White House officials announced that the European travel ban has been extended to include the United Kingdom and Ireland.
Friday, March 13
The Miami County Health Department reports there are still zero cases of COVID-19 in Miami County, and, at this time, the health department, with guidance from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas State Department of Education, is advising against school closures.
~~~~~
U.S. President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to free up federal funding to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19).
~~~~
A coronavirus (COVID-19) case was reported in Butler County by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), bringing the Kansas state total to six confirmed cases. The Butler County man is in his 70s and traveled outside the United States.
Thursday, March 12
The Kansas State High School Activities Association announced the cancellation of the state basketball tournament after the conclusion of the quarterfinal round.
~~~~~
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has issued an emergency declaration for the state of Kansas in response to COVID-19. The declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in affected counties that meet certain criteria.
~~~~~
A Wyandotte County man in his 70s has died of coronavirus (COVID-19) shortly after he arrived at a hospital, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced. It is the first COVID-19-related death in Kansas.
~~~~~
NCAA announced it had canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. It’s the first time since the tournaments were introduced that champions in the sport of college basketball will not be crowned.
~~~~~
NHL announced it has paused the hockey season and won’t resume play until it is “appropriate and prudent” to do so.
~~~~~
MLB announced it has canceled spring training games and delayed the start of the baseball season at least two weeks.
~~~~~
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas declared a state of emergency, forcing all events with more than 1,000 people to cancel and halting non-essential travel for city employees.
~~~~~
KDHE announced that three more Johnson County residents have the coronavirus, bringing the state’s confirmed tally of COVID-19 cases to four, all from Johnson County.
~~~~~
U.S. stocks plummeted in their worst day of trading since Oct. 19, 1987, also known as “Black Monday.”
~~~~~
Organizers of the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Kansas City, Mo., have canceled this year’s installment due to COVID-19 concerns.
Wednesday, March 11
In an address to the nation, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. will ban most travel from Europe for the next 30 days, starting Friday at midnight. The decision affects 26 European countries.
~~~~~
Movie star Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have tested presumptive positive for coronavirus and are in quarantine in Australia, where the couple is reported to be filming a movie.
~~~~~
The NBA announced it has suspended the basketball season after a Utah Jazz player tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.
~~~~~
University of Kansas joins more than 100 colleges in suspending in-person classes this spring and is making plans for online instruction.
~~~~~
COVID-19, which has been reported in at least 114 countries and killed more than 4,000 people, is declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
Tuesday, March 10
The worldwide death total from COVID-19 tops 4,000. More than 3,000 of the deaths have occurred in China where the virus originated.
~~~~~
Italy locks down the country that includes a ban on all public events, the closure of schools and public spaces, the suspension of funerals, weddings and sporting events, and movement between municipalities without official permission.
Monday, March 9
Annals of Internal Medicine releases a study that shows people infected by novel coronavirus tend to develop symptoms about five days after exposure and almost always within two weeks.
Sunday, March 8
The 2020 BNP Paribas Open, a major tennis tournament in California, is one of the first U.S. sporting events to be canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Saturday, March 7
Health officials on both sides of the state line announced the first reported presumptive-positive cases of COVID-19 in Kansas and Missouri.
