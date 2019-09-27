PAOLA — The supervisor of the county’s Motor Vehicle Division has been named the 2018 Miami County Employee of the Year.
Tammy Crawford received the award to a round of applause at the Aug. 28 County Commission meeting. Crawford has worked for the county for about 9 ½ years.
Motor Vehicle is a division of the County Treasurer’s Office. County Treasurer Jennie Fyock, who presented the award, described Crawford as an extremely dedicated employee.
“She’s always so mindful of all the work that needs to be done in the office, and is willing to stay late and has stayed late many overtime hours to get the job done,” Fyock said of Crawford.
Fyock said Crawford is always learning and striving to gain knowledge so she can help both the Motor Vehicle staff and customers.
“She is a huge asset to the Treasurer’s Office, in specifically the Motor Vehicle department,” Fyock said.
Fyock said Crawford’s dedication and hard work is evident every day.
“It speaks volumes that even someone outside of our office is the one who nominated her, and then the county peers voted her as the employee of the year,” Fyock said. “She is so deserving of this award.”
