OSAWATOMIE – The historic Creamery Bridge is back in use.
The Miami County Road and Bridge Department reported Tuesday, Sept. 28, the bridge has reopened on Plum Creek Road, located 0.2 mile south of 343rd Street. The bridge was damaged April 1 when it was struck by a county boom mower.
The bridge spans the Marais des Cygnes River on the northern outskirts of Osawatomie, off Eighth Street, and is frequently used by some area residents to access the community.
Restoration was a tedious process. In addition to preserving the historic nature of the bridge, contractor Dondlinger & Sons Construction Co. Inc. had to contend with the city’s primary natural gas line that runs along the bridge.
Built in 1930, the Marsh arch triple-span bridge is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Project Manager Matt Oehlert said in an interview this spring that damage to portions of the Creamery Bridge’s support system was severe enough that it necessitated closure until repairs could be made.
BG Consultants, Inc. was the project engineer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.