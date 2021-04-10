OSAWATOMIE – Restoration of the historic Creamery Bridge that spans the Marais des Cygnes River on the northern outskirts of the community likely will last into the fall.
The bridge was damaged in a motor vehicle accident April 1 and subsequently closed to traffic for safety concerns, according to a city of Osawatomie press release.
The structure, also known as the Eighth Street bridge, will remain closed throughout the project. The closure also includes a portion of Plum Creek Road, from 335th Street to the Osawatomie city limits.
City Manager Mike Scanlon told the City Council on Thursday, April 8, that he recently toured the damage with Miami County Project Manager Matt Oehlert.
Scanlon said he and Oehlert discussed the next steps and the areas of repair that would be needed – primarily, the vertical hangers inside the south arch in the northbound lane of the bridge.
Built in 1930, the Marsh arch triple-span bridge is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Because the Creamery Bridge is an historic structure, all the work must be approved by the state of Kansas, Scanlon said.
The county is overseeing the project. Officials estimate it will take 90 to 100 days to prepare specifications and submit permits for approval to conduct the repairs, according to the press release.
The Marsh arch triple-span bridge is a rarity, with only about a dozen in Kansas. Miami County has two of them, Oehlert said in a recent interview.
A similar bridge spans Pottawatomie Creek south of Osawatomie.
Oehlert said damage to portions of the Creamery Bridge’s support system was severe enough that it necessitated closure until repairs can be made.
During the City Council meeting April 8, Mayor Mark Govea and Scanlon thanked Oehlert for his quick action to assess the situation and close the bridge.
“Matt really did jump on it, and within two or three hours that bridge was closed down because of the danger to the traveling public,” Scanlon said.
Scanlon told council members engineering for the project is complex, also citing the gas line that runs along the east side of the bridge.
“There’s a lot more engineering in it than you might realize at first blush,” Scanlon said. “A lot of engineering will have to go into just figuring out how to repair it, let alone the repairs that they will make.”
Scanlon said after bids are let for the project, repairs should begin mid to late summer and the work should be completed in the fall.
He told the council the bridge and its roadways will be opened after construction is completed.
Scanlon expressed confidence in the county’s Road and Bridge staff.
“I commend them (county) for their efforts, and I’m really impressed with Matt and the diligence that he’s shown in getting it fixed,” Scanlon said.
