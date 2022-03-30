The transformation of Kansas Highway 68 in Miami County is well underway as crews are working in multiple locations between Paola and Louisburg.
In February, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) began work on two K-68 improvement projects between U.S. Highways 169 and 69.
Project activity includes constructing turning lanes and access roads at various locations, widening K-68 to a four-lane expressway from Spring Valley Road east to U.S. 69 at Louisburg, constructing left-turn lanes at K-68 and Somerset Road and building an access road to the Louisburg Cider Mill on the north side of the highway, according to a KDOT news release.
Reduced speed limits and driving lane restrictions of 11 feet will be in effect.
KDOT awarded construction contracts totaling $19 million to Miles Excavating Inc. of Basehor, and KDOT expects the projects to be open to unrestricted traffic by November 2023, according to the release.
The expansion of K-68 has been discussed since 2008, but funding roadblocks have created obstacles. In 2016, K-68 improvement projects were shelved when T-Works funding was reallocated due to state budget issues.
That changed in 2020, when Gov. Laura Kelly signed the state’s new 10-year transportation plan, which put previously delayed improvements to K-68 in Miami County back on the radar.
The $10 billion plan is called the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program. The program will impact every part of the state, as $8 million is slated to be spent in all 105 counties in Kansas during the next decade.
The plan also calls for the completion of the previously abandoned T-Works projects and states that they should be let prior to July 1, 2023.
Two of those projects involve improvements to K-68 that Miami County officials and residents have been counting on for years. The first is the four-lane expansion of Highway 68 from U.S. Highway 69 west about 0.8 mile, and the second is a frontage road from Somerset Road east about 0.3 mile near the Louisburg Cider Mill.
KDOT recently spent time acquiring right of way and moving utilities, but local residents have noticed real progress the past few weeks with the beginning of site work.
Donna Schmit of the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) mapped out the plans late last year while speaking to the Paola Rotary Club. Schmit lives in Garnett and is an area engineer for KDOT’s district 4, area 2, which spans five counties.
The ultimate goal, Schmit said, is for K-68 to become a four-lane expressway between Paola and Louisburg. The current projects are a step in that direction. Plans for the complete expressway can be viewed at https://ikewebstorage.blob.core.windows.net/images/misc/068-061-KA2373-04_Final-Exhibits-for-Public-Meeting.pdf.
Schmit emphasized that funding for the complete plan has not been approved, but more projects within the state program are expected to be announced in June. Schmit said that if the rest of the K-68 improvement plan is selected, work on the four-lane expressway could be complete within the next four to five years.
Once completed, the four-lane expressway would have 60-foot medians, and there would be no private accesses for residents who live along K-68. Instead, they would need to use one of the various access roads being constructed that will lead to existing county roads, Schmit said.
Plans show access roads west of Victory Road and east of Woodland Road as being some of the first to be constructed.
Initially, the Louisburg Cider Mill will still have direct access off K-68, but Schmit said once the eventual four-lane expressway is in place, direct access will only be for right-in and right-out turns.
Local residents with questions may contact Schmit at (785) 433-6107 or Public Affairs Manager Priscilla Petersen at (620) 902-6433. They can also check KDOT’s updated traveler information website, www.Kandrive.org, for more road condition and construction details, according to the release.
