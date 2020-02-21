PAOLA — The Paola Police Department has released its year-end statistics for 2019, and the total reported criminal offenses dropped from 552 in 2018 to 540 in 2019, lowering the crime rate by 2 percent.
Despite the overall decrease, there was a notable increase in burglaries (up 32 percent) and vehicle thefts (up 42 percent), according to the statistics.
“With this increase, we want to remind our citizens that these crimes of opportunity are preventable,” Capt. Eric Jenkins said in a news release. “It is easy and vital to take steps toward prevention. It is as simple as locking residences/garages and vehicles.”
The overall clearance rate for the police department remained at 75 percent, which is well above the national average. A case is considered cleared when criminal charges are filed, criminal charges are requested by police or a victim does not choose to press charges.
“This high clearance rate would not be possible without the hard work of all department personnel and a well-established relationship with our citizens, built on trust and cooperation,” Jenkins said in the release.
The Paola Police Department offers educational presentations and trainings upon request, including classes on general crime prevention, personal safety, active shooter response, crimes against the elderly and more, according to the release.
Businesses or organizations that would like to host a class are encouraged to contact a police department staff member at (913) 259-3640.
See the accompanying box for a complete breakdown of the Paola Police Department’s crime statistics, mapping out which crimes increased and which decreased, comparing 2018 and 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.