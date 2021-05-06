LOUISBURG — More than 130 classic vehicles of numerous makes and models were on display during the Louisburg Lions Club’s 24th annual Cruise the Burg car show.
The vintage cars, coupled with a craft show, drew hundreds of people to American Legion Park on Sunday, May 2, in Louisburg.
“It’s a perfect day for it,” Michelle McKain of Gardner said as she watched James McKain hoist up their 8-year-old daughter Molly so she could get a closer look at the interior of a 1924 Model T coupe.
McKain’s description summed up the Chamber of Commerce-like weather that attracted car owners and fans of everything from muscle cars to 1930s Chevys, Fords and Plymouths.
