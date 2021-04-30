210428_mr_cruise_burg

The Louisburg Lions Club’s Cruise the Burg car show will take place Sunday, May 2, at American Legion Park in Louisburg. Will Laufer, owner of a 1964 New Yorker, shows off the square steering wheel in his classic Chrysler during the 2019 show, which attracted more than 140 vehicles.

LOUISBURG — Cars, trucks and motorcycles will be on display at the 24th annual Cruise the Burg show.

The Louisburg Lions Club-sponsored show will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at American Legion Park, 403 S. Ninth St., Louisburg. Proceeds will support community projects, organizers said.

Papa Scott’s Street Eats food truck will be onsite from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. with biscuits and gravy, burgers and other items. Sam & Louie’s Mobile Pizzeria will be serving pizza by the slice from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the event flyer.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

