This mint 1959 Chevrolet Impala was one of more than 130 classic cars on display last year during the Louisburg Lions Club’s 24th annual Cruise the Burg car show at the American Legion Park. This year's show is set for Sunday, May 1.

 File photo

LOUISBURG — Cars, trucks and motorcycles will be on display at the 25th annual Cruise the Burg show Sunday, May 1.

The Louisburg Lions Club-sponsored show will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at American Legion Park, 403 S. Ninth St., Louisburg. Proceeds will support community projects, organizers said.

Papa Scott’s Street Eats food truck will be onsite from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. with biscuits and gravy, burgers and other items. The BBQ Shack food truck will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There also will be up to 40 craft booths on display from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, contact Leroy at 913-837-4179.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

