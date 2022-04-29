LOUISBURG — Cars, trucks and motorcycles will be on display at the 25th annual Cruise the Burg show Sunday, May 1.
The Louisburg Lions Club-sponsored show will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at American Legion Park, 403 S. Ninth St., Louisburg. Proceeds will support community projects, organizers said.
Papa Scott’s Street Eats food truck will be onsite from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. with biscuits and gravy, burgers and other items. The BBQ Shack food truck will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There also will be up to 40 craft booths on display from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, contact Leroy at 913-837-4179.
