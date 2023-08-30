230830_mr_hot_wheels

Paul Brewer of Paola (center) poses for pictures with his children Allen, 9, and Ruby, 13, in front of the 2013 Hot Wheels Camaro Special Edition car which was made into a real Hot Wheels car for its New For 2013 series. Brewer gets the car out to take them to school on the first day of school and pick them up on the last day of school.

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

PAOLA — A lot of people like to think they have a Hot Wheels ride.

In the case of Paul Brewer, who lives in rural Paola, his 2013 Chevrolet Camaro Special Edition really is a Hot Wheels car. Hot Wheels made a car for the 2013 Chevrolet Camaro in late 2012 for its New For 2013 series.

