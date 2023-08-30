Paul Brewer of Paola (center) poses for pictures with his children Allen, 9, and Ruby, 13, in front of the 2013 Hot Wheels Camaro Special Edition car which was made into a real Hot Wheels car for its New For 2013 series. Brewer gets the car out to take them to school on the first day of school and pick them up on the last day of school.
PAOLA — A lot of people like to think they have a Hot Wheels ride.
In the case of Paul Brewer, who lives in rural Paola, his 2013 Chevrolet Camaro Special Edition really is a Hot Wheels car. Hot Wheels made a car for the 2013 Chevrolet Camaro in late 2012 for its New For 2013 series.
Brewer has brought the 2013 Hot Wheels Chevrolet Camaro Special Edition Hot Wheels car out for the first day of school the past five years. He also picks them up with it on the last day of school.
For the first day of school 2023, he dropped off his daughter, Ruby, 13, at Paola Middle School and his son, Allen, 9, at Sunflower Elementary.
“When I take my kids to school on the first day and pick them up on the last day, which I have done for the last five years now, I hear kids yelling ‘look at the Hot Wheels,’” Brewer said. “When they see my kids get out, they yell their names, ‘is that your car?’ That is how they make a lot of new friends.”
Everyone loves the 2013 Hot Wheels Chevrolet Camaro Special Edition car, Brewer said.
Brewer’s father, Freddie, bought one about five years ago. The two of them located another one and purchased it for Paul.
Only 1,524 of the 2013 Hot Wheels Chevrolet Camaro Special Edition cars were made in 2013. They were all made in blue.
Paul and Freddie Brewers’ Hot Wheels edition cars are like family, being made pretty close to each other. Freddie’s car is No. 1,423, and Paul’s car is No. 1,441. The Brewers’ Hot Wheels Camaros have less than 20,000 miles on them.
“People love Hot Wheels because it brings back memories of when they played with Hot Wheels cars, and many of them have never seen a real life Hot Wheels,” Brewer said. “Kids love it because they know what it is all about.”
Brewer loves to take his 2013 Hot Wheels Camaro Special Edition to car shows. The car is also a regular at the Rotary Parade during the Miami County Fair.
Brewer has won more than 30 trophies with the Hot Wheels Camaro, with red line tires just like the ones on the old original Hot Wheels toy cars.
The car has made appearances at shows in Iola and Topeka and a show to benefit the Special Olympics held in Shawnee Mission.
“My favorite show was the one for Special Olympics in Shawnee Mission,” he said. “There were more than 200 cars there, and I took first place.
“The kids loved my car, and it was so nice talking with them,” Brewer said. “Me and my kids have made friends at car shows and talk and learn new things by doing what we do. I just hope my kids, when they grow up, that they keep up the good work and follow what I started.”
