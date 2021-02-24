The start date for the replacement of a culvert on 299th Street, 500 feet east of Victory Road, has been pushed back from Monday, Feb. 22, to March 8, according to the Road and Bridge Department.
The project is scheduled for 120 working days, with an estimated completion date of July 6, according to the department.
The official detour route is 299th Street to Victory Road, Victory Road to 287th Street, 287th Street to Somerset Road, Somerset Road to 299th Street.
