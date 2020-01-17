PAOLA – A project to replace a culvert on Evening Star Road is slated to begin this fall.
Miami County commissioners voted 5-0 on Wednesday, Jan. 15, to award survey and design services for the project to Pfefferkorn Engineering & Environmental of Olathe for $28,000.
Project Manager Matt Oehlert said the price includes geotechnical services. Three companies submitted bids for the survey and design work.
The culvert is located on Evening Star Road about a quarter of a mile south of U.S. Highway 169.
Commissioner Phil Dixon asked Oehlert when should motorists expect the work to begin.
Oehlert said the project likely would start this fall. He estimated the design work would be completed in late summer and the project then would be bid out for construction.
Oehlert told commissioners his goal would be for the work to begin in October and wrap up sometime before December.
