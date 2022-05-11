OSAWATOMIE — The city’s IT director has scaled back the number of direct cyberattacks against the city of Osawatomie’s networks that he first reported at an April 14 council meeting.
After further investigation it was discerned the actual number of direct attacks, originally thought to be near 47,000 for a 30-day period between January and February of this year, was off by “two orders of magnitude” due to unfamiliarity with the new system and how it reports its numbers, according to a city press release.
“As I reviewed the different categories, I didn’t realize that the largest category by numbers was not an attack, but rather a test to probe our network to see how it would respond,” said Bill Justesen, director of information technology for the city. “The actual number of [direct] cyberattacks during that period is closer to 245. The onus was on me to get the numbers correct the first time, and I failed in that regard. I apologize.”
Though the number of attacks was reduced, it doesn’t make the threat any less real. Malicious actors, from lone individuals to nation states, scan and probe other devices on the internet to see which ones they can take over or compromise, according to the release.
“It’s like a reconnaissance mission where an attacker attempts to locate weaknesses on devices they don’t own,” Justesen said. “Sometimes you just get caught in a scan where someone casts a wide net, and other times you are targeted specifically.”
At the April 14 meeting, council members approved Justesen’s request to purchase two Sentinel Outpost security devices, one to protect City Hall networks and one to protect the Police Department networks.
Even though the scans may not be malicious in nature at the time, the Sentinel Outpost security devices automatically block and ignore additional connection attempts from any source, according to the release.
The devices also communicate with other Sentinels deployed across the nation and anytime multiple Sentinels report the same networks being blocked, the rest of the Sentinels are instructed to block those networks preemptively.
This joint effort by the network of security devices nationwide works as an early warning system, Justesen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.