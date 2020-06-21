OSAWATOMIE – Seventy-six years ago this month Jesse L. Brown of Gardner was among those storming the beaches of Normandy, France.
Brown was part of the Allied Invasion of Normandy in Operation Overlord on D-Day, June 6, 1944, during World War II.
During a Flag Day celebration held in front of Osawatomie Elks Lodge 921 on Saturday, June 20, Brown was presented with the keys to a van through Cars 4 Heroes.
He was overwhelmed by the gift, becoming teary-eyed.
Brown was presented with the keys to the van by Car Santa Terry Franz and David Trageser of Cars 4 Heroes.
Brown raised his arm with the keys in his hand, much to the delight of those in attendance.
Mayor Mark Govea thanked Brown for his service and shook his hand.
Brown served in Gen. George S. Patton’s tank division. The 4th Armored Division of the U.S. Army spearheaded Patton's Third Army in the European theater of WWII. Brown received a Purple Heart for his service. His wife, Linda, was by his side for the presentation. Govea’s father also served under General Patton.
The van will help Brown with transportation to and from medical appointments and just a new sense of mobility, Linda said.
He was also presented with a power chair, which the van is designed to transport.
“We started doing this 25 years ago,” Franz said. “We take donated cars and fix them up for veterans. We do presentations like this 300 times a year.
“Today we are making a special presentation to a man who served his country from 1943 to 1945 and was part of the landing at Normandy on D-Day,” Franz said. “I cannot express the bravery these people had. Jesse, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for your service.”
Mike Peace and Osawatomie Elks Lodge 921, presented Cars 4 Heroes with a check for $2,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.