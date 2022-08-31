Fans get into the beat as Hi I’m Ghost plays during the 2019 Dancefestopia at the Wildwood Outdoor Education Center in southeast Miami County. The music festival did not take place in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic. The 2022 festival will take place Sept. 8-11 at Wildwood Outdoor Education Center on 399th Street.
Graphics light up the stage as one of the performers from Dancefestopia entertains the crowd in 2019. The music festival did not take place in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic. The 2022 festival will take place Sept. 8-11 at Wildwood Outdoor Education Center on 399th Street.
File photo
LA CYGNE — Dancefestopia music festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary Sept. 8-11 at the Wildwood Outdoor Education Center on 399th Street.
The festival typically draws thousands of people to the southeast corner of Miami County where Wildwood has been its home since 2018.
Organizers bill the annual event as a high-energy music, arts and camping festival that attracts fans to the “Emerald City,” where dozens of music artists perform on five stages. The festival also includes camping in the “Emerald Forest.”
While the festival features a number of artists each day, the headline acts are Seven Lions on Thursday, Sept. 8; Ganja White Night on Friday, Sept. 9, Louis The Child on Saturday, Sept. 10, and Deadmau5 on Sunday, Sept. 11.
Pyrotechnic displays that accompany the music nightly will be cut off at 11 p.m. The County Commission on Wednesday, Aug. 24, declined a request to extend the pyrotechnics show to 1:30 a.m. to coincide with the end of the music each night.
