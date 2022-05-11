PAOLA — The public is invited to attend a presentation about Buffalo Soldiers that will include insight about who these soldiers were and how they received their name.
The Marais des Cygnes Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will host “Slave to Soldier” at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, in the community room at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, located at 209 S. Pearl St. in Paola.
The scheduled 30-minute presentation will provide details about this group, and the Army units that followed in the line of the Buffalo Soldiers.
The Buffalo Soldiers’ “Slave to Soldier” program will be presented by JR Bruce, Donna Madison and George Pettigrew. All three presenters are certified oral and written storytellers, and oral historians with the Missouri Humanities Council Speakers Bureau, according to a DAR press release.
Bruce and Pettigrew are veterans, and Madison is the daughter of a veteran Buffalo Soldier.
“African Americans have proudly served in every great American war,” DAR said in the release. “The Buffalo Soldiers were the first to serve during peacetime.”
The Alexander/Madison Chapter of KC Buffalo Soldiers is the originating chapter of the 9th and 10th (Horse) Cavalry Association, today represented by more than 40 chapters, according to the release.
The Kansas City chapter has been keeping the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers in the forefront for over 50 years, according to the release.
Bruce is president, Pettigrew is executive vice president, and Madison is treasurer of the Alexander/Madison Chapter of KC Buffalo Soldiers.
DAR said it is pleased to welcome these chapter officers/oral presenters as well as Cathay Williams, a female Buffalo Soldier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.