PAOLA — Laura Davids was caught quite off guard Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25, as the Drag and Brag Quilt Show announced the winner of the Viewer’s Choice Award and its Member’s Choice Award.

Davids’ quilt “Catch Me If You Can” was named the Viewer’s Choice and Member’s Choice Award winner during the show held Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25, at Holy Trinity in Paola. The Drag and Brag Quilt Show was organized by the Miami County Quilters Guild.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos