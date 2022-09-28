Laura Davids won Viewer’s Choice and Member’s Choice for her quilt “Catch Me If You Can” at the Drag and Brag Quilt Show held at Holy Trinity in Paola on Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25. The quilt, made for her youngest daughter, Allison, was seven years in the making.
Anna Estrada made a Lois’ Double Wedding Ring quilt with multiple double wedding rings in a pattern. It was one of the many quilts on display at the Drag and Brag Quilt Show. She started making the quilt in 2017 and put it up, realizing it was more work than she thought. Estrada got the quilt back out when COVID-19 hit and finished the quilt in 2021.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Connie Epp stands by her interwoven quilt which placed first for large quilt at the Drag and Brag Quilt Show. She made the quilt for her younger son and his wife.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Janna Renner placed first in baby quilt with her “Dragon Fun” quilt at the Drag and Brag Quilt Show. She also placed second for her “My Little Monkey” baby quilt.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Nancy Geiger, a new member of the Miami County Quilter’s Guild, placed first with her very first quilt “Monkeying Around” during the Drag and Brag Quilt Show.
Submitted Photo
This “Flower Pots Mixed Design Quilt” made by Kathy Scott was named the Best of Show at the Drag and Brag Quilt Show.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Janna Renner made the quilt "Sew Fun" displayed at the Drag and Brag Quilt Show.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Cindy Wilbur placed second and third for small quilts at the Drag and Brag Quilt Show. She placed second for this quilt “Crowded Day at the Grand Canyon.”
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Laura Davids made a "Dog in Jammies" quilt for the Drag and Brag Quilt show from extra pieces after making two quilts featuring dogs in sweaters.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
"In the Cabin with Sue" was one of the quilts on display at the Drag and Brag Quilt Show. The quilt by Catherine Kane placed third.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
This quilt "BOHO Hart" by Brenda Mosley was on display at the Drag and Brag Quilt Show. She made it for her youngest granddaughter, Emma, for her first birthday in June.
PAOLA — Laura Davids was caught quite off guard Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25, as the Drag and Brag Quilt Show announced the winner of the Viewer’s Choice Award and its Member’s Choice Award.
Davids’ quilt “Catch Me If You Can” was named the Viewer’s Choice and Member’s Choice Award winner during the show held Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25, at Holy Trinity in Paola. The Drag and Brag Quilt Show was organized by the Miami County Quilters Guild.
The quilt “Catch Me If You Can,” was made by Davids for her youngest daughter, Allison, and it was seven years in the making. The pattern was one Allison picked for her college graduation quilt.
“It took me two years just to find all of the fabric,” Davids said. “A few more to piece the sections and a workshop with Judy Niemeyer to figure out how to assemble it. The top was done by graduation, and then I took another year to custom quilt it.”
Davids took the same quilt to the Kansas State Fair, where it did not receive the same fanfare.
“They didn’t have anything nice to say about it,” Davids said. “It is just what one person thinks.”
Davids also placed first for small art quilt with “Paradise Found.”
Connie Epp placed first for large quilt with her interwoven quilt at the Drag and Brag Quilt Show. She made the quilt for her younger son and his wife.
Janna Renner placed first for baby quilt with her “Dragon Fun” quilt. She also placed second for her “My Little Monkey” baby quilt. Renner said her favorite of the two was the “My Little Monkey” baby quilt.
Cindy Wilbur placed second and third for small quilts. She placed second for her quilt “Crowded Day at the Grand Canyon.”
Nancy Geiger, a new member of the Miami County Quilters Guild, placed first with her very first quilt “Monkeying Around” during the Drag and Brag Quilt Show.
“My mother-in-law encouraged me to take the beginning quilt class last year,” Geiger said. “I was very hesitant because I had only sewn a button on and never used a sewing machine. But, I had a new grandbaby arriving in the spring. Hugh Everett Carpenter was my inspiration.”
A “Flower Pots Mixed Design Quilt” made by Kathy Scott was named the Best of Show at the Drag and Brag Quilt Show.
Scott took two different Kim McLean patterns, one from many years ago and a new one, and combined them.
“I bought the Kim McLean pattern many years ago and did not make it,” Scott said. “In 2021, I saw a newer Kim McLean pattern that I liked parts of. So, I mixed the two patterns together. Now, I love it.”
There were small, medium and large quilts of all shapes and sizes at the Drag and Brag Quilt Show.
Laura Davids made a “Dog in Jammies” quilt for the Drag and Brag Quilt show from extra pieces after making two quilts featuring dogs in sweaters.
“In the Cabin with Sue” was one of the quilts on display at the Drag and Brag Quilt Show. The quilt by Catherine Kane placed third.
A big heart-shaped quilt “BOHO Hart” by Brenda Mosley was on display at the Drag and Brag Quilt Show. She made it for her youngest granddaughter, Emma, for her first birthday in June.
“Sew Scarry,” a Happy Halloween quilt made by Debra Dameron, was made with a kit sold through Sarah’s Fabrics.
“I am a bit Halloween obsessed and wanted to finish this for an October spot at the library,” Dameron said. “The banner did not come with it, but I found it on display at Mound City and ordered it.”
The quilt was quilted by Verna Garrett with glow in the dark thread.
Anna Estrada made a Lois’ Double Wedding Ring quilt with multiple double wedding rings in a pattern.
“I wanted to make this quilt because I had never tried the paper piece technique,” Estrada said. “I started it in 2017 and put it away because I felt I wouldn’t finish it. It was more work than what I expected.
“Then comes 2020 and COVID-19,” she said. “I decided to get it out and get started. What else do I have to do? I completed it in 2021.
“To me, a Double Wedding Ring needs to be girly and romantic,” Estrada said. “To get the look I wanted, I incorporated lace and eyelet in the borders. I gave this to my sister to replace the double wedding ring our Mom made for her when she got married. She gave the wedding quilt as a wedding gift to her daughter when she got married. That is what making quilts is about, handing them down to generation after generation.”
