top story Daylight saving time begins 2 a.m. Sunday By Doug Carder doug.carder@miconews.com Doug Carder News Editor Author email Mar 11, 2023

Don't forget to set your clocks forward one hour tonight before you go to bed.Daylight saving time (DST) begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, as most of the United States springs forward one hour. DST lasts until Sunday, Nov. 5.Accuweather reminds that even though this means losing one hour of sleep this weekend, most Americans actually will gain an extra hour of daylight in the evening.
