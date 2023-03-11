230315_mr_daylight

Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12. Don't forget to set your clocks forward one hour before you go to bed Saturday night. 

 Metro Creative

Don't forget to set your clocks forward one hour tonight before you go to bed.

Daylight saving time (DST) begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, as most of the United States springs forward one hour. DST lasts until Sunday, Nov. 5.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.