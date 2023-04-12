Jen Dulski used a video, comments from her volunteers and her own passionate testimony to explain to Miami County planning commissioners how expanding her Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary west of Spring Hill could create a little piece of Heaven in Miami County.
But several neighboring residents said, during a public hearing April 4, that they already have their own piece of Heaven, and they believe the large-scale expansion plans would disrupt their rural lifestyle.
About 60 people filled the commission chambers inside the Miami County Administration Building to capacity, with about 40 more spilling out into the hallway and entryway, for the Planning Commission meeting April 4.
There were so many people wanting to speak during the public hearing that the meeting was called after three hours at 10 p.m. due to incoming severe weather, and it will be continued at the May 2 meeting of the Miami County Planning Commission.
Planning Director Kenneth Cook spent the first 90 minutes of the April 4 meeting talking about the planned expansion of Always and Furever and Dulski’s request for a conditional-use permit (CUP) to do so.
Dulski opened Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary in 2018 as a sanctuary for elderly dogs to comfortably spend their final years.
The 2,000-square-foot facility is located at 23595 W. 223rd St. on a 5-acre tract, and there can be no more than 19 dogs on site at a time. Dulski lives next door to the facility.
During the past four years, Dulski’s operation has grown into a regional effort to save the lives of as many dogs and cats as possible, while also finding them forever homes.
It started with Dulski reaching out to save animals from kill shelters from as far away as Wichita and Oklahoma. She and her volunteers then took over management of the city-owned Osawatomie pound in 2019, turning it into a no-kill facility.
There is no animal shelter in Miami County, so when a stray dog or cat is picked up in Miami County, they typically end up at the Osawatomie Pound, which is a small structure near the Osawatomie Golf Course.
Deana Brim, manager of the Osawatomie Pound, said the facility has space limitations, structural and mechanical issues, and ongoing issues with its septic system. The pound has 12 large kennels, two medium kennels, and four small kennels for dogs, along with eight kennels for cats.
In April of 2022, Dulski purchased 40 acres to the east of Always and Furever with plans of expanding the facility. Those plans eventually included a building to serve as a Miami County animal shelter to replace the deteriorating Osawatomie Pound.
Dulski’s proposal is split into three phases, with the first phase including the construction of a 16,000-square-foot administration building, 5,000-square-foot Miami County Barn Shelter to replace the Osawatomie Pound, 1,257-square-foot dog villa, and a big red barn that is between 5,000 and 6,000 square feet.
Plans for the second phase include the construction of an 8,000-square-foot veterinary hospital/decompression facility and another dog villa.
Plans for the third phase include the construction of two more big red barns, 5,000-square-foot little red barn, 5,000-square-foot little puppies barn, 5,000-square-foot feline family facility, and five more dog villas.
The total three-phase proposal includes 19 structures and five pavilions with a total size of 77,849 square feet, according to planning documents.
The total capacity of the proposed expansion would be 98 animals after the first phase, 112 animals after the second phase, and 230 animals (190 dogs and 40 cats) after the third phase, according to the planning documents.
Dulski told the planning commissioners she sees the first phase taking one to three years to complete, the second phase three to five years to complete, and the entire project taking up to 10 years to complete depending on the amount of funds raised.
“We were meant to be on this land,” Dulski said, adding that much of the natural landscape would be maintained. “We want this to be a place of peace, even for our neighbors.”
The proposal also states that the entire property is proposed to be surrounded by a 6-foot black chain-link fence that would be gated. The facility also is planned to be private, with visitors allowed by appointment only. The proposed hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cook’s staff recommendation to the Planning Commission was to deny the CUP request because it would conflict with the residential nature of the surrounding neighborhood, but he added that it was a difficult recommendation to make because parts of the proposal were compliant with the Golden Criteria.
Cook encouraged the planning commissioners to use the Golden Criteria when making their decision. The Golden Criteria was established in the 1978 Kansas Supreme Court case Golden vs. City of Overland Park. The criteria is often used by planning commissioners, and it focuses on the impact of a potential zoning change or conditional use on the character of the neighborhood, as well as the relative gain to the community compared to the potential detrimental impact to neighboring properties.
The Miami County Planning Commission will make a recommendation to the Miami County Commission, which will make the final decision on the CUP request. If a protest petition is filed by the required amount of neighbors who live within 1,000 feet of the property, a supermajority of four out of five commissioners would be required for approval by the Miami County Commission.
Notice of the public hearing was mailed to 22 nearby property owners within 1,000 feet of the property, and several of them spoke at the April 4 meeting. Property owners in the Yankee Bit Farm and Twelve Oaks residential developments are near the proposed expansion.
Nearly all of the neighbors spoke out against the planned expansion, with some saying they support the cause but can’t support the large-scale expansion at the proposed location.
Concerns included increased traffic on 223rd Street, noise, safety, and a change to the rural character of the neighborhood.
Bruce Young lives on Yankee Bit Lane within 1,000 feet of the proposed expansion, and he called the proposed complex a “dog Disneyland monstrosity” in his backyard.
A large number of Always and Furever volunteers also spoke at the hearing, and they all supported the planned expansion. Ted Bartlett, who previously managed the Osawatomie Pound for the city of Osawatomie, also spoke in favor of Always and Furever’s plans to build a new animal shelter.
“This facility is needed,” Bartlett said. “What we have is inadequate.”
Public hearing comments will continue at the May 2 Miami County Planning Commission meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Miami County Administration Building.
I don’t understand how the expansion could interfere with anyone. They are not just open to the public. Appointments only. Traffic would not be an issue. When I visited for an adoption transaction, I felt it was in the middle of nowhere. I do not live in this area, but I would simply make the plea…. If you have ever loved an animal, how can you be against this establishment? Please consider the love they have for helping these animals and making them behavior appropriate to make them beautiful additions to families who love them. I would be so proud to have them as a neighbor, and being able to tell their story to anyone who asked.
