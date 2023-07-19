230719_mr_fair_baking_01

Several delicious pies are judged each year during the King Arthur Baking Contest at the Miami County Fair.

 File photo

The King Arthur Baking Company Pie Baking Contest is a great way for exhibitors to showcase their pie-baking talents, trying their hand at the elusive first-place ribbon and special prizes.

But did you know it is also an excellent way to support the work of the Miami County Fair Association? Once the pie judging has been completed, all pies are auctioned to the highest bidder, with proceeds going to the Miami County Fair Association to help with fair improvements.

