Road work is likely to take place across the county this spring and summer, from Old Kansas City Road to Metcalf Road.
J.R. McMahon, director of the county’s Road and Bridge Department, talked briefly with county commissioners on Jan. 5 about some of the department’s road projects in 2022.
Metcalf 2.0 is the most ambitious project of 2022.
Work on the Metcalf 2.0 reconstruction project from South Second to South 16th streets in Louisburg is expected to begin sometime between March and July. The planned rehabilitation includes road widening and resurfacing, curb and gutter upgrades, underground storm water, an integrated bicycle path and sidewalks along the east and west sides of Metcalf Road.
Representatives from Road and Bridge Department, BG Consultants engineering firm and the city of Louisburg shared the key points of the project and answered questions during a public meeting in September at Louisburg City Hall.
Officials said the anticipated early start date for construction of Metcalf 2.0 is March with the late start date being July. The duration of the project is expected to be five to six months, depending on weather and other variables. The project has been designed to generally be built one half at a time.
The bulk of the funding for the estimated $4.8 million Metcalf 2.0 project is being provided by a $3.1 Mid America Regional Council grant administered through the Kansas Department of Transportation. The county and the city will each contribute $500,000 in quarter-cent sales tax money for the project.
The county and city are also sharing the engineering, inspection and temporary construction easement costs, bringing the total budget for Metcalf 2.0 to $4,822,500.
The county is overseeing the project.
McMahon talked about future work he’d like to see happen on the Metcalf corridor.
“Metcalf is a huge project for us to get, and then we’re also going to try and get grant funding to do the north part up there (on Metcalf),” McMahon said. “And then once we get it, we can really tie that in and make that a very nice corridor up there for the residents that we've got coming in.”
The Road and Bridge director mentioned a couple of other projects to watch for.
“You’ll see Old KC Road south of Paola widened out,” McMahon said.
A bridge in southern Miami County on 399th Street that has been a chronic problem also will be addressed, he said.
“That’s been a real pinch point for our farmers down there, and we’ll get that knocked out,” McMahon said.
More details about those projects will be forthcoming.
Road and Bridge staff are currently discussing what road improvements the department will propose tackling in 2022. The final list of road projects requires the County Commission’s approval.
In another discussion, Commissioner Tyler Vaughan asked McMahon how the county’s salt situation was holding up for the winter season.
“Right now we’re down to about one season," McMahon said. "But knock on wood, the weather’s been pretty good for us here.”
McMahon said more salt likely will have to be purchased in 2022 for future winters. He told the County Commission when he purchases salt, he tries to buy enough to cover about 2 ½ seasons.
”We’re going to have to purchase – it depends on how much we use (this winter).” McMahon said.
