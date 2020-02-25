On Sept. 29, 2019, Miami County Sheriff’s deputies Devon Dozier and Tom Yeast responded to a report of a suicidal person on the Corps of Engineers pier at Hillsdale Lake.
The deputies talked to the subject and eventually worked simultaneously to physically subdue the person — at risk to their own safety of falling off the pier — to prevent the subject from jumping into the water and rocks 30 feet below.
The subject was taken into custody and transported to a mental health facility for treatment.
Sheriff Frank Kelly called deputies Dozier and Yeast to the front of the commission chambers at the outset of the Miami County Commission meeting Wednesday, Feb. 19.
“Gentlemen, you did everything a first responder should do in this type of situation, and you did it right,” Kelly said. “Your distinguished actions are recognized with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Life Saving Award.”
Sheriff Kelly and Undersheriff Wayne Minckley presented the awards to deputies Dozier and Yeast, followed by applause from the commissioners and the audience. Several of the deputies’ colleagues at the sheriff’s office also were in attendance to congratulate them.
