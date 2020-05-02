A Miami County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy was shot at while pursuing a vehicle early Friday, May 1, which ended with the driver being apprehended after crashing his vehicle. The deputy was not injured.
At 3:28 a.m. Friday, a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction in the area of Kansas Highway 68 and New Lancaster Road, according to a sheriff’s report. The vehicle failed to stop, and the deputy initiated a pursuit.
During the pursuit, the driver fired a weapon at the deputy in the area of U.S. 69 Highway and 319th Street, according to the sheriff’s report. The deputy continued to pursue the vehicle in Miami and Linn counties, with assistance from the Louisburg Police Department and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect’s vehicle crashed near the Miami/Linn County line on Somerset Road, and the driver was apprehended by Linn County Sheriff’s deputies, according to the report.
The gunfire did not strike the deputy or the patrol vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver’s name has not yet been released, but the suspect is a 21-year-old male, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
The case remains under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), according to the report.
Anyone with information about this crime or other criminal activity is urged to call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (913) 294-3232, ext. 188, or call the Miami County TIPS Hotline at (913) 294-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
