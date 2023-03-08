LOUISBURG — Troy Smart blew on his fingertips as temperatures crept into the low 50s on Saturday, March 4.
The 18-year-old professional disc golfer stood on the tee box of the third hole of the 18-hole course at Lewis-Young Park in Louisburg.
His disc cut threw the air and landed a few feet from the basket. Moments later, the high school senior flicked a putter disc into the basket to complete a birdie on the par 3, 267-foot hole and received a congratulatory fist bump from one of the other players in his foursome.
The teen, who has been playing disc golf since the sixth grade when a para at his school got him interested in the sport, was one of 88 players to test their skills Saturday during the Layin Up at Lewis Young Park Flex tournament presented by Kanza Disc Golf Club.
Matthew Schulz, president of the Kanza Disc Golf Club and tournament director, said the event was a sanctioned Professional Disc Golf Association tournament featuring a mix of players ranging from professionals to recreational disc golfers.
“It’s way more than we expected here,” Schulz said of the attendance. “This course is a very beginner and kid-friendly course. Common scores today are going to be down nine to even down 16 (under par).”
Scores are kept just like regular golf, with each throw counting as a stroke. Par on the Louisburg disc golf course is 59.
Smart, who plans to play for the Emporia State University disc golf team next year, recorded an 11 under par to finish fifth in the Mixed Pro Open class, while tournament host Schulz scored a 13 under par to win the Mixed Amateur 2 class.
Players came from as far away as Lincoln, Neb., to play in the tournament Saturday.
Schulz, who is an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician with Miami County EMS, said disc golf has grown exponentially around the world in recent years.
“Prior to COVID, the Professional Disc Golf Association had about 120,000 players,” Schulz said. “From 2020 to now, we’re up to 250,000 active, competing players. That doesn’t count all the casual players that just come out every day to throw.”
Andy Robbins of Olathe said he and his wife Morgan Robbins began playing during COVID.
The couple was playing Saturday with his twin brother Billy Robbins of Spring Hill, older brother Joe Robbins and some other friends from the Olathe-Spring Hill-Gardner area.
“During COVID, when everything was locked down, my wife Morgan and I were just looking for an excuse to do something with the dogs,” Andy Robbins said. “Walking around the neighborhood got too boring. We had some friends who were disc golfing, so we ended up taking our dogs and playing and got hooked.”
Morgan Robbins, who finished 1 under Saturday to win the Women’s Amateur 2 class, said she and her husband walk about three miles on a disc golf course every time they play.
The couple plays two or three times a week now that the weather is warming up, but they will also play in the snow.
“It gets tricky finding your disc sometimes,” Andy Robbins said.
The Robbinses said it’s relatively inexpensive to get started.
“You can’t beat a sport you can pick up at any time. You don’t have to schedule a tee time, and it’s free doesn’t hurt,” Andy said. “Discs are normally between $15 and $25. So, you can build a pack for less than $100 if you want. As you start getting more you can get a backpack very reasonable.”
Disc golf isn’t your backyard Frisbee gameThe current top player on the U.S. pro tour has career earnings of more than $613,000.
The top professionals can throw a disc up to 650 feet. Most of the players at the tournament Saturday were throwing between 350 to 400 feet consistently, Schulz estimated.
“It’s very much like golf. So, you have putters, mid-ranges, fairway drivers and distance drivers,” Schulz said. “Those are basically your four different classes. All of these fly entirely different. There’s 30-plus manufacturers all making 60-plus different types of molds, and those businesses have blown up as well. All these players are throwing anywhere from 15 to 30 discs in their bag and every single one will fly entirely different.”
Schulz started playing disc golf in 2018.
“It all started when a couple of buddies and I started playing out in the park with Frisbees, and then we saw some guys throwing way farther than us and we’re like, ‘Dang, how do we throw that far?’” Schulz said. “We started talking with them and then got into the sport.”
Kanza Disc Golf Club plays on Mondays in Miami County and on Wednesdays and Thursdays at two 18-hole courses Ottawa — Kanza Park and Forest Park. In Miami County, the club plays at Hillsdale State Park, Lewis Young Park, and the private course Clauder’s Bogey Barn.
Most recently the club built a 9-hole course in Paola called Mighty Oaks Disc Golf Course, a collaborative effort between the club and VFW.
“It’s a pretty nice course,” Schulz said.
The club’s next project is building a second, more advanced 18-hole course in a wooded area behind the pond at Lewis-Young Park.
“So it will be entirely through the woods,” Schulz said. “We’re in the design process for now. Long term, course being finished, we’re probably looking at two years out. We’re trying to finalize the design so we can begin work in the next three or four months.”
He said Kanza Disc Golf Club, based in Ottawa, expanded to Miami County last year and is hoping to grow its membership from 60 to 100 players this year. The club has members that range from as young as 7 to 8 years old to players who are over the age of 70.
“It’s a sport that’s for all ages and all skill levels. It’s very cool,” Schulz said. “The amazing thing about this sport is you can play as casually or as competitive as you want.”
