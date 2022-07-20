Incumbent Phil Dixon will face challenger Jene Vickrey in the Aug. 2 primary for the Miami County Commission District 1 seat.
Both candidates are Louisburg Republicans.
In an effort to better educate voters, The Miami County Republic recently sent both candidates a list of questions about key issues and their top priorities. Their responses are printed below.
Name: Phillip Dixon
Age: 77
Occupation: County Commissioner — Miami County District 1
Family: Wife — Judy Dixon. Children — Tim Dixon, Jerry Dixon and Angie Mendez. Nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Why do you think voters should elect/re-elect you?
The people of District 1 and of Miami County have been through a lot the past few years. Between pandemics, political unrest and now an uncertain economy. The voter needs a leader who will continue to listen and can think outside the box to provide solutions.
Together, with the input of so many voters, we have accomplished so much during the past seven-plus years. For example, we have maintained a balanced budget in each of my years as commissioner. I’m especially proud that we have expanded the reach and service of our Emergency Medical Services and Fire Departments. Response times have improved dramatically, homeowner insurance rates have been reduced and most importantly, lives have been saved.
This position does not have the room or time for politics or finger-pointing. The people of Miami County require a commissioner who works hard to find answers without being held hostage by an outside agenda. My professional experiences in business, agriculture and public service have helped groom me for the commissioner position. Leaders are true servants of the people they represent. They collaborate, research and strive to create solutions for the good of the entire entity they serve.
The people of this county want and deserve an experienced commissioner who will work on their behalf. I will continue to listen to the residents of District 1 and will continue to make myself available to have open and respectful conversations. I give this job my total attention because I am there to serve the people of this county. I want to continue with what we’ve started.
If elected, what would be your top priority?
1. To continue with the expansion of our EMS and fire services. We have made great strides in expanding our coverage and interdepartmental communications. We have more to do, and I want to finish what we’ve started in this next term. We must make sure we eliminate situations where we have “0” status or lapses in coverage periods with our EMS department.
2. A few weeks ago, I introduced the initiative to remain revenue neutral. Keeping spending flat or being revenue-neutral is a high priority. As mentioned in my previous statements, we have gone through a lot the past two years. Now, our people are feeling the pinch of inflation. I will do all I can to keep from adding financial stress to our friends and neighbors. By being revenue-neutral we stand a chance to combat inflation while continuing to provide quality services to the people of Miami County.
County commissioners have expressed a goal of being revenue-neutral in the 2023 budget year. Do you support that concept, and what would be your strategy for achieving this goal?
Emphatically, yes. But first, let me state that we have had a balanced budget in each of my seven-plus years as commissioner. I take fiscal responsibility very seriously and spending more than budgeted is irresponsible. There are those career politicians who claim to be fiscally responsible, but their track record tells a different story.
The commissioners effect a little over 33 percent of the tax bill. On a $250,000 home, that is about $1,333.00 per year.
Making a large reduction of $600 or $700 per year is not realistic, but we can get creative to stay well behind inflation. The real strategy is to find ways to improve services while not spending one more dollar year over year. For example, we can automate our road condition reporting and response to the public. This allows personnel to cover additional areas of responsibility where they did not have the time previously. We have already started by collaborating with our department heads and key personnel to find dollars in department budgets that can be transferred to other departments in need of expansion. Again, we increase services without additional spending.
With the county’s comprehensive plan in the final stages, much focus has been placed on preserving the county’s rural residential/agriculture lifestyle as well as protecting the Hillsdale Lake watershed. What are your thoughts on how the county can achieve those goals and still recognize the likelihood of more development as the county’s population continues to grow?
First, Hillsdale Lake is vital to the success of Miami County. It is one of the state’s most visited places year over year. We need to protect the lake and its surroundings for generations to come.
I am a firm believer in collaborating with city leaders in planning for controlled and planned growth. We need growth and developments but not at the expense of our rural and agricultural communities. Growth provides new opportunities for everyone, but it takes a village to create the best roadmap for success. Continuing to pool our resources and thinking outside the box is paramount to achieving the goals outlined in the comprehensive plan. Simply put, our growth should be to complement and enhance our communities.
What do think is Miami County’s greatest strength and greatest area of concern?
The people of Miami County are resilient, diverse in their thinking and driven to improve the communities where they live and work. When we combine these attributes there is nothing that we cannot achieve. During my time of service, I have seen these traits come together to create solutions and make the county a better place to live and work. Relying on each other has created success in so many ways. Our people, their attributes and their desire to improve is what makes Miami County a special place to live.
Our greatest concern is keeping politics out of Miami County. Dividing households and neighbors does nothing for our growth or prosperity. By staying united, we will improve and grow as an entire community. United does not mean we agree on the challenges in front of us. United means we respectfully work together to find solutions and create opportunities. not imposing our personal ideals on others for self-gain. The people of Miami County want commissioners who will work as hard as they do and help them achieve successes great and small. I have been at the side of the people for almost eight years, and I’ll be there for them as long as the voters allow me to serve.
Name: Jene Vickrey
Age: 62
Occupation: Small business owner for over 37 years of Vickrey Flooring, also 28 years as Miami County state representative, 6th District.
Family: Teresa Vickrey and Jene have been married for 40 years and are both active together in our community and church. We are very thankful for our four children and five granddaughters. Jacob Vickrey and his wife Kori with their daughters Emma, Olivia and Anika. Our daughter Jasmine Lane and her husband Tyler with their daughter’s Analeigh and Avery. And twins Joshua and Johanna Vickrey. Also thankful that all live here in Louisburg except Johanna who is a Registered Nurse in Topeka.
Why do you think voters should elect/re-elect you?
Knocking hundreds of your doors and listening to you is the best way to know how to do the job of being your voice on the county commission. Having years of proven service returning every phone call and email promptly and following up every time to resolution. Never missed a single Legislative breakfast and sent out newsletters to keep you informed about what was being done. Work is the opportunity to serve you. If elected, you will have a county commissioner that will put you and your interest first and always keep you informed.
If elected, what would be your top priority?
The most prevalent issue that almost everyone is concerned about is property tax. That will be the top priority to dig into — how to make Miami County’s future more affordable. This must be every meeting and it must be a focus every year — not just at election time. Serving the residents of Miami County is my top priority — this means putting you first, continuing to listen, and being there for you.
County commissioners have expressed a goal of being revenue-neutral in the 2023 budget year. Do you support that concept, and what would be your strategy for achieving this goal?
Absolutely yes.
For too many years now, Miami County has been spending the increase of your property tax value — every single year. Regardless of how it is being spun, take 2019 for example: the county cut the mill levy, but they increased the budget because the valuations went up. Anytime the taxpayers pay more out of their pocket — it is a tax increase.
Doing this year after year is how Miami County now has the 2nd highest spending per person for a county its size in the state. The problem has not been an increase of property values — it has been a spending problem. To achieve revenue neutral budgeting Miami County will have to find spending priorities and focus on what the essential services must be. The county must build budgets that serve the residents of Miami County.
With the county’s comprehensive plan in the final stages, much focus has been placed on preserving the county’s rural residential/agriculture lifestyle as well as protecting the Hillsdale Lake watershed. What are your thoughts on how the county can achieve those goals and still recognize the likelihood of more development as the county’s population continues to grow?
First, Miami County’s development must be determined by Miami County residents — not out-of-county wealthy developers.
Growth is going to continue coming our way. Meeting and listening to residents’ plans for their needs must happen each and every time. A just evaluation must be fair and even, listening to residents and treating everyone equally. As for the Hillsdale watershed, it must be protected. Zero point protection must continue. Our lake is a top tourist attraction for our state and a needed resource.
What do think is Miami County’s greatest strength and greatest area of concern?
Our greatest strength is the people that have chosen to make Miami County their home. The mix of those that have lived here for generations dating back to the days of 160-acre homesteads, and those that made Miami County their home more recently. All agree that this is the best place to live, it is the heart of the Midwest, and it is the people who make our county so great.
The greatest challenge is to keep our county just that....
