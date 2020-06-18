PAOLA — The Paola Dog Park’s grand opening ceremony is set to take place at 9 a.m. Friday, June 19.
The dog park is located at Lake Miola, on a large grassy area south of the parking lot near the boat ramp on the southwest portion of the lake. The indented land, which is the site of the old fish hatchery pond, is about the size of a football field. Restrooms are already located nearby.
The park was the brainchild of 14-year-old Annabelle Shaw, a freshman at Paola High School who has successfully spearheaded a multifaceted fundraising and marketing campaign that has collected more than $20,000 in donations for the dog park.
Annabelle and other community members are part of the Paola Dog Park Task Force that has worked to get the amenity built and open.
Recent additions to the site include benches, a fire hydrant, ramp and tunnel installed by Paola Public Works.
Although the fundraising goal for the entire park is $40,000, Annabelle and her fellow volunteers reached a milestone in March when they surpassed the $21,000 goal needed to install the 1,200-foot black epoxy-coated chain-link perimeter fence around the site.
