PAOLA — The dog days of summer may be wrapping up, but one special Dog Day is still yet to come at the Paola Family Pool.
The annual Dog Day at the Paola Family Pool will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30.
As long as local dog owners have a printed vaccination certificate from the vet and a signed waiver, they are encouraged to bring their pooches to the pool that evening. There will be no entry fee.
Free Microchipping will be offered by Regina’s Rescue, and members of the Paola Dog Park will be on hand. Representatives of both groups will be accepting donations.
The diving boards and slides will be closed for the event. Dogs must wear a collar at all times and be on a leash while outside the water.
Dogs are the only type of animal allowed, and there can only be one dog per adult. The dogs must be at least 6 months old.
For complete rules, go to the city’s website at cityofpaola.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.