LOUISBURG – Louisburg police officers will soon get additional safety equipment thanks to a donation from the Shawn Simpson Country Financial insurance agency.
Simpson, whose agency is in Overland Park, presented a $750 check to Louisburg Police Chief Tim Bauer and Sgt. Kevin Frasher at the police station Thursday, Sept. 10.
The donation will cover additional non-budgeted equipment needs, Bauer said in a city news release.
“There are always unexpected or extra needs to address within an agency, and this donation will go to address one of those extra needs” Bauer said. "Mr. Simpson said he is a former law enforcement officer and likes to support smaller law enforcement agencies."
