200916_mr_police_donation

Shawn Simpson, owner of Shawn Simpson Country Financial insurance agency in Overland Park, presents a $750 check to Louisburg Police Chief Tim Bauer and Sgt. Kevin Frasher (far right) at the police station Thursday, Sept. 10. A former law enforcement officer, Simpson said he likes to support smaller law enforcement agencies.

 City of Louisburg

LOUISBURG – Louisburg police officers will soon get additional safety equipment thanks to a donation from the Shawn Simpson Country Financial insurance agency.

Simpson, whose agency is in Overland Park, presented a $750 check to Louisburg Police Chief Tim Bauer and Sgt. Kevin Frasher at the police station Thursday, Sept. 10.

The donation will cover additional non-budgeted equipment needs, Bauer said in a city news release.

“There are always unexpected or extra needs to address within an agency, and this donation will go to address one of those extra needs” Bauer said. "Mr. Simpson said he is a former law enforcement officer and likes to support smaller law enforcement agencies."

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.