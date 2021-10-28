OSAWATOMIE — The community’s annual Spook Parade is expected to draw more than 500 kids decked out in their Halloween costumes on Friday, Oct. 29, in downtown Osawatomie.
The parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. Kids will line up in front of City Hall, which is located near the corner of Main and Fifth streets, with the parade line extending east.
Sponsored by the Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce, the parade will be led by the Osawatomie High School and Middle School band in the 500 block of Main Street.
The annual Halloween celebration will not feature games in City Auditorium this year, said Kari Bradley, executive director of the Chamber.
“We are sticking to the basics this year with COVID still being a factor,” Bradley said. “We are looking forward to a post-pandemic world that will allow us to use all of our creative new ideas.”
After the parade, kids will stick around for a bit of trick-or-treating at downtown businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.