OSAWATOMIE – Dr. Kristin Feeback has been appointed as the new superintendent of Osawatomie State Hospital.
Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) Secretary Laura Howard, together with State Hospital Commissioner Kimberly Lynch, recently announced the appointment.
Prior to the appointment, Dr. Feeback served as director of Healthcare Services at the University of Kansas Medical Center. She received her Doctorate of Psychology degree from California Southern University after receiving a master’s degree from Wichita State University and a bachelor’s degree from Fort Hays State University.
“With more than 20 years of successful relationship building in both clinical and administrative settings, Dr. Feeback has developed an expertise in improving patient experiences and program efficiency,” Howard said in a news release. “I believe these career experiences make her uniquely qualified to put the hospital on a strong path to continued progress.”
Dr. Feeback’s appointment was effective Sept. 9. Wes Cole, who had been serving as interim superintendent since July 2018, plans to retire from the hospital but will continue to serve on the Governor’s Behavioral Health Services Planning Council, according to the release.
Cole will remain at the hospital for a period of time to ensure a smooth transition, according to the release. An Osawatomie native, Cole first began working at the state hospital more than five decades ago and has served in several roles at OSH.
Dr. Feeback, a clinically licensed behavioral health professional, began her career in 1995 as a mental health technician before moving to western Kansas where she became a program consultant and then a clinical therapist in the Sexual Predator Treatment Program at Larned State Hospital, according to the release.
In 2004, she moved into the administrative arena before building a business to address the need for combined clinical and administrative expertise in the long-term care industry, according to the release. Her private practice provided consulting services in nursing facilities with an emphasis in the area of social services and provided psychotherapy services to residents within those facilities.
“Dr. Feeback is committed to ensuring Kansans get their mental health needs proactively met through proven solutions and exceptional care,” Lynch said in the release. “I have every confidence she will replicate best practices she has implemented in her experiences over the years and apply them here to enhance the overall effectiveness of our hospital programs.”
Dr. Feeback’s husband, Jason, is the head football coach at Spring Hill High School. They have been married for more than 20 years and live near the hospital with their three active children. She enjoys distance running and promoting physical and mental wellness within the community.
