PAOLA – After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Miami County Quilters Guild’s annual Drag and Brag Quilt Show will make its triumphant return this weekend.
The quilt show is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Holy Trinity Parish Center located at 501 Chippewa St.
The show will harken back to the guild’s first show over 42 years ago with no competition, but there will be a new feature - a live auction of group medallion quilts scheduled to take place Sunday, Sept. 19, at 3 p.m.
The show will feature more than 100 quilts, vendors, a silent auction and a raffle for the 2021 Opportunity Quilt.
Small groups were organized before the pandemic shutdowns in early 2020 to design and make the medallion quilts for the live auction. Despite COVID-19, groups of members were able to create the one-of-a-kind quilts, often leaving finished parts on fellow members’ porches for the next person to contribute, according to a news release.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend the weekend show at Holy Trinity.
