PAOLA — This year’s Relay for Life event will be in a drive-through format called “Highway to Hope.”
Luminaria bags will be available for $5, and they will line the drive-through path at the Paola Middle School parking lot. The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 19, according to a news release.
Luminarias can be purchased by making a donation online and picking up the bags at any local pharmacy (Rockers, Auten, Auburn, Spring Hill Price Chopper), according to the release. Bags can be decorated and returned back to the pharmacy, where they will be picked up by a committee person, according to the release.
Anyone who would like to sign up can still do so at http://www.relayforlife.org/miamicoks. Donations and purchases of luminarias can be made using this same website, according to the release.
Donated funds will benefit the American Cancer Society.
