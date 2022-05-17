PAOLA – A driver was killed Monday, May 16, in a single-car accident in which the vehicle slammed into a bridge pillar on U.S. Highway 169 underneath the 299th Street overpass.
The accident occurred at about 8:17 p.m., according to a news release from the Paola Police Department.
Initial reports were that a two-door passenger car was traveling south on U.S. 169 at 299th Street when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a bridge pillar, according to the release.
Paola Fire Chief Andy Martin said the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.
The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver has not yet been identified, according to the release.
The accident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.